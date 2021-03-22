Software developers in India are increasing productivity amid COVID-19. According to a recent study conducted by GitHub, there was significant growth in software development productivity in India during 2020. Indeed, developer productivity grew by over 40% year-over-year. As a software developer, you need to know how these professionals worked to increase their efficiency. This way, you can adopt the best tools and practices for enterprise success. Read on to learn about how software developers in India increase productivity amid COVID-19.
Sprints
First, Indian software development companies have been working in sprints to boost their productivity. With this agile methodology, development teams work in a series of iterations to break down complex projects. By completing work in smaller two-week chunks, teams can make complicated tasks more manageable. In addition, developers can ship high quality work more frequently. Naturally, this gives them more flexibility to adapt and change their products according to clients' needs. Typically, each sprint has a core planning phase where the development team collaborates on how they will execute the project to complete it by the deadline. Definitely, software developers in India have been using sprints to increase their build speed during global recovery from COVID-19 pandemic.
Docker Registries
Next, Indian software development enterprises have also been integrating Docker registries to increase their productivity. For example, many teams use JFrog's container registry with a Docker registry to manage development, vulnerability, analysis, and artifact flow control. With these tools, you can set up a fully automated promotion pipeline. Once installed, you only promote a Docker image to the next level if it passes the essential quality gates at each stage of development. This way, you can ensure that each image for your product has been tried, tested, and approved through a REST API. Absolutely, development companies in India use Docker registries to increase their efficiency with sophisticated automation.
Communication Tools
In addition, software development teams in India have also been using communication tools to get work done more effectively. When working remotely, it is essential to establish efficient, accessible communication channels to keep your team on the same page. Notably, many development teams use project boards to keep track of each task in the development process. For example, many teams use these to mark when code is ready for testing and review. Additionally, many developers also use cloud-based file sharing systems to write program documentation. This is especially important for new companies and companies looking to hire more team members. Indeed, this helps new developers get up to speed on the project and increase their contributions. Certainly, communication tools are crucial for software development companies in India to increase productivity.
Feedback Loops
Moreover, software developers in India have also been using feedback loops to increase their efficiency. Notably, team leaders have been giving more feedback to their developers to help them improve. By increasing the feedback frequency, developers can stay on-track to meet their goals. Ideally, software development managers should have a procedure set in place for when and how they give feedback. For example, some managers choose to do weekly or bi-weekly meetings at the end of each sprint. During this meeting, they can review what went right through the iteration and where there's need for improvement. On the other hand, some developers choose to do one-on-one meetings each month to establish top priorities. With regular feedback loops, development teams in India have been able to boost their productivity.
Improve Process Using KPIs
Furthermore, development enterprises in India are also improving their process using key performance indicators (KPIs). By tracking key metrics, development teams can identify bottlenecks in their workflows. Then, they can develop solutions accordingly. For example, many software teams track the mean time to repair program failures. To do this, you add up the total amount of time needed for repairs during a specific period. Then, divide that by the total number of repairs. Importantly, the goal is to get this KPI as low as possible to maximize time spent developing new projects. Once you know where your team is getting held up, you can target your time and resources to lower your repair time. Development teams in India have been using KPIs to improve their development process.
(guest article)
(0) comments
