India is infamously known for being good at cricket; however, there is more to India and Indian sports. In this article, we take a look at some of India’s other sports and where they have succeeded.
Before we get into sports, let’s take a quick look at some indigenous games that are played in India:
● Pachisi
● Pallankuzhi
● Gutte/ Five Stones
● Latto
● Kancha
Popular sports in India
Unfortunately, when we think about sports in India, we think of cricket which India is well known for. However, the truth is that there’s more to India than the traditional games we believe are played there.
In addition to playing these popular games, Indians can also place bets on these games via a live casino online.
Football
Football was introduced to India in the 1800s by the British and was first played in Calcuttans. Calcuttans was, at the time, the capital city of India. The father of Indian football, Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhakari, forced his then classmates to play the game with him, which was the birth of football in India.
At the moment, India is represented by the India national football team and is controlled by the All Indian Football Federation. Indian football is under the jurisdiction of FIFA and is governed in Asia by the AFC.
The national team is lovingly known as the Blue Tigers.
Badminton
Badminton is very popular in India and is widely loved by the nation. The first trace of Badminton was in Pune. Badminton was initially called Poona. It is said that British Army officers who were posted in India were the pioneers of the game. The game was later taken to Europe and played in 1873 in a place called Badminton House, and that was how the game got its name.
Boxing
Boxing is not very big in India career-wise; however, India has participated in amateur boxing since the 1920s. Until the 1950s and 1960s, India made its mark in Asia.
The Indian Boxing Federation governs boxing in India. There are only a few boxers who make it professionally due to the lack of revenue, promotional companies, and facilities.
Tennis
Although tennis is only available in urban areas, it has a significant following in India. The All India Tennis Association was established in 1920. AITA works as the governing body for Tennis in India, and the body is also a member of the Asian Tennis Federation.
Gymnastics
Gymnastics in India is quite popular, and in 2016, India went to the Summer Olympics. They were represented by Karmakar, who was the first gymnast to compete in 52 years.
Gymnastics is said to have come of age in 2010 at the Commonwealth Games. During these games, India was represented by Ashish Kumar, who won the first-ever medal for India in gymnastics. Kumar won a bronze medal.
Conclusion
Sport in India has grown, although the right resources are needed to put it on the map. It has been discovered that they are a diverse nation filled with talent and skill.
(guest article)
