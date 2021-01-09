A new year brings a new chance for a fresh start, and while resolutions can be hard to keep up with, there are some that are easier than others. We think it might be time to ditch your routine of a morning coffee and trade it in for a healthier alternative. A coffee substitute like MUD\WTR can keep you alert, empowered, and ready to take on all the other resolutions you set out to accomplish this year. Here’s why MUD\WTR is the right choice for you.
No More Jitters
Caffeine can provide you with an incredibly effective burst of energy, but you might be a bit wary if you understand the chemistry of how it works. Rather than providing your body with actual energy to expend, caffeine simply sends signals to receptors in your brain telling them to remain active. In doing so, it runs contrary to what your body is normally telling it, encouraging your brain to run at full power even if there isn’t the energy to support it. That can lead to shakes, crashing, and even dependency. That’s not to say that caffeine is bad, merely that there’s a whole lot of it in coffee. MUD\WTR contains 1/7th of the caffeine in a normal cup of coffee so you can get more balanced stimulation.
Made From Mushrooms
Health and wellness fads are a dime a dozen, but the actual health effects of mushrooms are hard to dispute. Fungi might not be to everyone’s tastes, but it’s been shown to help reduce inflammation (a common side effect that comes along with a caffeine ‘hangover’) and even potentially serve as a bulwark against certain cancers. Lion’s Mane is one of the most common inclusions in coffee alternatives since it can help improve your sense of focus. MUD\WTR’s formula is based on a special blend of mushrooms, each with its own health properties and each selected because of its ability to offer a balanced sense of alertness that goes beyond a simple, and short, jolt of energy. The blend that constitutes MUD\WTR mixes together four different mushroom powders for a recipe that’s one of the most balanced on the market.
Bolstered by Natural Spices
There’s a long and storied history of herbal drinks that offer the same advantages as coffee, but there’s a long and storied history of herbal drinks that offer a whole range of different advantages. Science is offering some evidence that these advantages are more than just anecdotal too. Some of the most common ingredients used in cooking are also potent health supplements. Turmeric can strengthen your overall neurological health as well as serve as an anti-inflammatory, while cinnamon can help with your heart and cardiovascular system. These spices - along with others - can supplement the benefits of caffeine while bringing a whole lot more to the table. All told, MUD\WTR blends together seven different spices that were selected for the unique attributes they could bring to the formula.
A Versatile Nutritional Choice
Creating a drink of MUD\WTR is as simple as mixing the powder in with hot water, but that’s just scratching the surface of how it can be used. Whether you’re looking to bake some cookies, mix up a protein-heavy smoothie, or create a more conventional latte, this coffee alternative’s powder base means that it can be mixed into your diet in a variety of different ways. It doesn’t just have to be your morning drink. It can be mixed in throughout the day as a supplement to your existing nutritional plan.
