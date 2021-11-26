In this day and age, there is a lot to gather, in the sense of content and information. It may be a media website you’re reading that has done an article addressing the state of the world, or a simple blog about a recipe for hummus, heck you might even stumble across some vibrator reviews that catch your eye in the gentle discord of the web. What can one do about this? Well, one can be critical of what news they are affected by, in the sense that some offer more biting and stimulating journalism than others, one only need to look with the right eyes.
Global unification
Globalization is not just happening through the web, where people from all ethnic backgrounds come together, it is a real phenomenon that is happening in the physical world, slowly unifying us all. From South Korea, to Wales and to India we all know the importance of togetherness, and yet we still face some problematic issues when it comes to finding one’s place in society. For though it is a beautiful concept, globalization, it is not something that comes easy and it needs to be worked at
Far reaching media
Some media franchises put their mark upon the map that is the web, in the form of a haven for people in need. These benevolent websites are in the business of advice and guidance to the masses who find it challenging to fit in. So it goes without saying that it is in this platform’s best interest to reach an audience far and wide across the globe, as to better help those in need. And it is not just for the old-school people out there- the younger generation is also being appealed to, through popular Social Media platforms that we all are familiar with.
Community
While we are headed towards more unified territory, this much is true, we are sometimes met with hostility and unfriendliness. It is when in these unfortunate circumstances, that we have a need for sanctuary and a place to call our own. Whilst not always a possibility for some unfortunate souls in the real world, there are the right places on the internet where one can seek shelter from the rain. A place of clarity, a fresh outlook on the truth and with a need to guide you on your way. This place of enlightenment for those in need, often it is only a mouse-click away.
