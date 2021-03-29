Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. Why then is it so hard to actually eat? Most of us are so pressed for time in the morning that we end up grabbing fast food or drinking coffee for breakfast. Neither one of those give you the energy you need to effectively start your day. As a result, you spend your morning dragging and less productive than you want to be.
It doesn’t have to be this way. There are options that will allow you to have a filling and energizing breakfast, without having to spend thirty minutes making breakfast. Here are a few:
Egg White Cups
Egg white cups are a simple way to get a lot of protein and flavor in your morning. You can buy cups in your grocery store freezer, but these are a lot more expensive than just making them yourself, and you can make them exactly as you want them. Start with a couple of spoonfuls of finely diced vegetables like peppers, onions, or rough-cut spinach in the bottom of a greased muffin cup. Add the white of two eggs (you can use one whole scrambled egg instead). Top with a tablespoon of shredded cheese. Bake at 300 for ten to 15 minutes, until eggs are fully set.
If you are curious how this is speedy, you can make these in a batch, and store them in the fridge for several days, or the freezer for longer periods. Fifteen seconds in the microwave gets you a warm homemade breakfast you can eat on the go.
Acai Bowls
These spoonable smoothies might be all over Instagram as elaborate photo ops, but they can be a practical solution for everyday breakfasts as well. The base can be purchased in frozen premixed batches or made like a smoothie in your blender. You can make kits in zipper bags so all you have to do is dump it in the blender and go in the morning. Top your bowl with an assortment of granola and fruit to make it feel more like a meal than a standard smoothie might. Insta optional, but if you want to start your day with a few likes, no one is going to judge you?
Chia Pudding
Chia seeds are a modern superfood that provides a lot of nutrition in a small package, with some pretty exciting properties. Chia seeds absorb large amounts of fluid and make a sticky custard-like pudding out of them. You can make chia pudding by simply combining chia seeds and almond or coconut milk with a sweetener. You can make them in mason jars and store them in the fridge for several days, so one day’s prep can make a week’s breakfast. Mix in berries as well, or top with fruit and granola when it is time to eat.
Overnight Oats
“Overnight oats” actually refers to two different dishes, both of which can ease your morning routine. The warm route for this is to make standard steel-cut oats (which take half an hour or more to cook) in the crockpot on low overnight. Combine butter, water, steel-cut oats, and your sweetener of choice with a pinch of salt, close it up at bedtime, and have a warm breakfast waiting on you in the morning. Alternately, you can combine oats, yogurt, flaxseed, and nut milk with sweeteners like maple syrup, leave it in the fridge overnight, and start your day with a protein-packed breakfast.
Breakfast Bars
The easiest way to start your day is with a balanced nutrition breakfast bar. These bars let you have a convenient grab-and-go option that doesn’t require any thought. If you only remember the comparably bad nutrient bars of days past, then you should try some of the fantastic options on the market now that let you feel like you are having a treat, but that take care of your body as well.
Hopefully, this list has shown that there are still plenty of breakfast ideas left for you to try. Get out there and try something new, and don’t skip on breakfast!
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.