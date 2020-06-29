The production of new technology continuously boosts the online gambling industry, and to say that there has been an increase in the online gambling industry’s success would be an understatement. Aside from the mobile gambling industry, we have seen significant progress with live online casinos, particularly with blackjack and poker.
Live casino games have proven to be a tremendous success over the last few years, all the while bridging the gap between online gambling and land-based casinos. Interestingly, online blackjack is ahead of the curve, with more players opting for online blackjack games than playing blackjack at brick-and-mortar casinos.
A combination of advanced technologies has made it possible to enjoy lavish and thrilling table games, resembling Vegas-style gameplay, from the comfort of your home. By reading this article, you will understand the technology that lies behind live casinos, with an overlook of blackjack games you gladly take part in.
Game Control Unit
The game control unit or GCU is known as an integral part of any live casino game. This software device is quite small, and it stays hidden at every blackjack table in a casino. GCU devices help dealers conduct live casino games online while preserving game fairness and transparency.
All dealers participating in live dealer games are experienced at their job and with the GCU. Without them, it would be impossible to conduct high-quality games that are video streamed live in HD. All these components add to the realism of live casino games, such as blackjack.
Web Cameras and Monitors
If you decide to join a live dealer blackjack game or any other live table game, you need to have a working web camera so that you are visible to both dealers and other players. In the same manner, you will be able to see the dealer and the remaining of the table. Monitors and cameras are mutually exclusive, so you wouldn’t be able to play online blackjack without either.
Similarly, casinos do not use regular web cameras. They need to use exclusive HD or 4K cameras that best show the dealer and the action in slow motion. This is extremely important when playing live roulette.
Note that players have the right to stay anonymous while playing online, but they need to keep their cameras at an angle that shows their online status.
Optical Camera Recognition Technology
The OCR technology takes responsibility for everything that happens at a land-based casino or studio where the games are filmed. While recording, the OCR streams the recording via video links that you can watch on your devices. Without the OCR, you wouldn’t be able to communicate with the dealer in real-time — it elevates your gambling experience from home.
Apart from its first use, this technology captures everything — from card shuffling to the other players’ movements. The optical camera recognition technology ensures players do not take part in any fraudulent activities during the game. In the same manner, players can make sure that there are no scams or rigged games on the other side of the screen.
Professionalism and Fairness
Aside from the technical side of live dealer casino games, we have to mention how these games come off overall. Games such as live poker or playing on live blackjack tables in LeoVegas wouldn’t be possible without strict professionalism on both sides. Casinos that mean business hire expert dealers to conduct these games and players that join in are usually experienced or eager to prove themselves.
We have mentioned methods that keep these games at the highest level of quality while simultaneously preserving gameplay fairness. Fixed games do not have a place in respectable live casinos, and everything is conducted with maximum attention to detail and protocol.
Technology has made it possible for online casinos to thrive and bring their table games to the next level. With such games, players’ entertainment is guaranteed, along with overall game quality.
