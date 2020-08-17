With a myriad of benefits and features, the term plan has gained a lot of attention. But not everyone is fully aware of what this plan is all about. And in this blog, we tell you everything you need to know about the term insurance plan.
What Exactly is A Term Insurance Plan?
A term plan is a form of pure life insurance that provides death coverage. You can choose the coverage amount and the duration of the plan.
Moreover, the premium is decided based on factors including sum assured, age, health risks, plan term, etc. In case you are met with untimely death, the assured sum is paid to the nominee(s).
Contrary to other life insurance plans, there are no maturity benefits, and the premium is solely contributed towards the mortality charges.
Types of Term Insurance Plan
Following are the types of term insurance plans -
- Level Term Plans - This is the most basic type of term plan in which the assured sum does not change throughout the tenure. Moreover, the benefits are paid to the nominee upon the death of the assured.
- Increasing Term Plans - In this type, the policyholder has the option to increase the sum assured at a yearly rate. But the term period and premium remain unchanged. The premium of such plans is different from the level term plan.
- Return of Premium Plans - Contrary to level term insurance plans, these plans offer maturity benefits. In this, the premiums paid by the assured are returned if he or she survives until the completion of the policy tenure.
- Decreasing Term Plans- In this policy, there is a decline in the assured sum every year to match the decreasing need for insurance of the holder. These plans are taken by individuals who have liabilities like loans and are more monthly installments.
- Convertible Term Plans
As the name suggests, these plans allow a policyholder to convert his or her term plan to other plans in the future.
Features of Term Insurance Plan
Understanding the below feature would help you in determining why you should buy term plan.
Sum Assured and Premium
The term plan offers high coverage while ensuring low premium rates. They are considered significantly less costly than other life insurance plans.
Claim Settlement Ratio
It is the claim ratio that insurance companies honor. This ratio is offered differently by the various insurance providers. When buying term insurance, make sure to look at the CSR provided by the company. Higher the ratio, more assurance that you will have of getting the assured sum.
Tenure
The term plan tenure is generally between 10 and 40 years based on your age. Anyone between the age of 18 to 65 can take this policy, and the maturity period can go up to 75 years.
There you have it, everything that you need to know about term insurance plans. By carefully choosing a term plan, you can ensure that your family has the right financial security to maintain their current living standards. These plans are great to protect your loved ones from the financial implications of life’s uncertainties.
