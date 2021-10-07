In 1861, Archer saluted in the first ever Melbourne Cup and won his owners a gold watch for his troubles. Fast forward 160 years, and the reward for winning Australia’s greatest race is a little more substantial. Let’s take a look at what’s up for grabs for the winner of the 2021 Melbourne Cup.
Melbourne Cup prize money
Far and away the biggest reward for winning the Melbourne Cup is the prize money. As of 2021, the total prize pool for the Race That Stops a Nation sits at a whopping $8 million - $3 million more than any other race in Victoria - and is split among the top twelve finishers in the Cup.
The winner, of course, gets a very substantial cut, with $4.4 million ending up in the pocket of its connections, and while the reward for the next few spots drops rapidly, all of the top 12 still receive a fairly hefty cheque. The reward for second place is $1.1 million, third gets $550,000, fourth receives $350,000, fifth earns $230,000, while all the horses finishing between sixth and 12th win $160,000.
The race reached its current prize pool of $8 million in 2019, and judging by recent years it won’t remain there for long. The prize money on offer for the race has been continually growing for decades - it first reached the $1 million mark in 1985, while 15 years ago it hit the $5 million mark. On only one occasion since the turn of the century has the prize pool remained the same for more than three years, suggesting there will likely be another increase soon.
Interestingly, however, Racing Victoria recently announced a massive $16 million boost to prize money for various races around the state, and the Melbourne Cup was excluded. Instead, the boost was spread around all levels of racing, with many lower level meetings receiving increases to their prize money as well as a handful of Group 1s. Based on recent history, however, the Melbourne Cup won’t have to wait for long.
The Melbourne Cup trophy
The first ever Melbourne Cup trophy was awarded in 1865, just the fifth edition of the race, though it has changed both in appearance and value fairly significantly since then. In 2021, this trophy is worth a huge $150,000, which obviously pales in comparison to the prize money on offer but is still a gaudy amount for a gold cup.
Miniature trophies are also made for both the trainer and the jockey of the winning horse. These are less significant and are valued at $10,000 - still a big number but evidently far less than the major trophy. However, given the winner trainer and jockey receive 10% and 5% respectively of the prize money - $440,000 and $220,000 - it’s safe to say that the miniature trophy is simply an added bonus.
The Melbourne Cup is the most prestigious horse race in Australia, and with an increasingly large international presence its significance on the world stage is at an all-time high. It’s little surprise, then, that the Melbourne Cup prize money and trophies which are awarded to the winners are worth plenty of money. With $8 million on the line - more than half of which goes to the winner - as well as a trophy as symbolic as it is valuable, it’s easy to see why victory in this great race is so highly sought-after.
