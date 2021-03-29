Over the years, plenty of beverages have come out. However, nothing can beat the raw and original taste of Mezcal drink. But what exactly is Mezcal and how can you drink it?
Mezcal is basically a type of distilled beverage that is extracted from different types of agave. This drink has its roots in Mexico and is known for its strong smoky flavor. Yet, many are unaware of the different ways of drinking Mezcal.
In the below segment, we have talked about the 5 best ways you can drink Mezcal. So, read on to find out everything about Mezcal and the various ways to drink it.
5 Best Ways to Drink Mezcal
There are many ways to drink Mezcal. For instance, you can drink it simply, or even as a cocktail. Given below are the different ways to drink Mezcal.
1. Drinking It Straight From Copita
If you want to taste and drink Mezcal in its rawest form, then consider drinking it straight from a copita.
But, what is copita and how do you drink from it? A copita is a type of bowl-like vessel used for drinking Mezcal. So, once you have it, you can simply move on to the next step.
This may sound funny but get your nose close to the copita and smell the Mezcal. Trust us, it is a heavenly feeling. Once you have done that, continue with taking three coordinated small sips of Mezcal. This will allow you to taste the Mezcal in the best possible way. After all, it is not just the taste that matters, it is also the whole terroir of it!
2. With Worm Salt and Orange
Do you wish to enrich the taste of your Mezcal drink? Consider adding worm salt or sal de gusano and orange wheel. These two ingredients will simply enhance the overall earthy and smoky taste of your Mezcal drink.
If you don’t have worm salt, you can also go ahead with normal salt along with ground dried chile peppers. However, the taste might differ a little.
To get the full flavor and taste of it, you might want to skip adding ice to it!
3. Make a Margarita
Do you want to make some modifications to your Mezcal drink? Go for a margarita! So, how can you make a Mezcal margarita? Given below is how you can do it.
To make one, just add some Mezcal with ice to a cocktail shaker. Then, consider adding lime juice along with agave syrup to the Mezcal and ice mixture. These two ingredients can spice up the taste of your Mezcal drink and make it smokier.
Once you have combined all the ingredients together in a cocktail shaker, you just have to mix them for about 10 to 30 seconds. After you are done, just strain the mixture into a glass. Then, you can serve them the way you want!
Making a Mezcal Margarita is a good option for those who want subtle flavors of this drink rather than raw ones.
4. Make a Cocktail
If not a mocktail, you can also make a Mezcal cocktail too!
First, just put the cocktail glass in the freezer and let it cool till it reaches 32F or 0C. Then, in a cocktail shaker, just add mezcal and lime juice together.
After this, you need to add the two main ingredients that are luxardo maraschino and green chartreuse. Once you have added everything together, just shake the mixture for about 20 seconds, empty it into the cocktail glass and you’re done!
5. Mezcal With Orange Juice
Lastly, you can also add orange juice to your Mezcal drink. This will give a unique taste to your Mezcal and hence, give you a whole another experience of drinking Mezcal drink!
Final Thoughts
To conclude, Mezcal can go right with just about anything as long as you know how to bring out its smoky and earthy flavors!
(guest article)
