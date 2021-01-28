In the debate between boxer shorts and whitey-tighties, boxer briefs promises the best of both worlds. They’re loose enough to not constrict your fellas, but it offers a layer of support that boxer shorts don’t have. They really are the Goldilocks of men’s underwear. And in the undoubtedly crowded market of men’s boxer briefs, few names are as brash or remarkable as Culprit. Here’s what they get right.
Made in the USA
“Made in America” doesn’t have to be about politics or patriotic fervor. It used to signify a level of quality and ethical commitment that you couldn’t depend on in foreign-made goods. Culprit is committed to those ethos as well. All of their boxers are made at a vertical factory in California, and that allows them to offer full transparency for their practices. Sustainability is important to the Culprit ethos, and that’s reflected in everything from the fair factory wages to the environmental practicality of the products they choose and their supply line.
Built to Breathe
Nobody likes it when their underpants feel like the jungles of Vietnam, but it’s not an issue that science can’t solve. Culprit is made from a micromodal fabric. Micromodal is a type of rayon made from beech trees. That makes it a sustainable and natural source of fabric. But it comes with two even more important factors: it’s softer and more porous than most other textiles on the market. As a result, it’s going to feel great and maintain its sense of form even after a long session at the gym or a nerve-wracking presentation at the office. Accenting this is the inclusion of a quick draw fly. That’s right. Culprit did the science and read the research into how men pee. If reviews are any indication, the results were well worth the research.
A Playful and Varied Sense of Style
Even if you don’t have much leverage to show off your sense of personality in the office, you can still reflect your inner self in your boxers. Culprit celebrates its essentially masculine seriousness, and it dives deep into the pop culture well to deliver designs that are fun, funny, and stylistically interesting. Designs pull from sources as far-flung as cyberpunk tropes, Miami Vice, and old men’s adventure mags. The production work here is awesome, and there’s a lot of flexibility to find some designs that truly feel like you.
Delivered Right to Your Door
A good pair of boxer briefs can quickly go bad if it’s all you wear day in and day out. Unfortunately, once you get a pair of Culprit boxer briefs, they’re all you’re going to ever want to wear. On the plus side, Culprit offers a subscription service that can keep you stocked up with underwear and never having to root around for a pair that doesn’t have holes in it. Plus, doesn’t it feel nice to have a surprise now and then? Every pair of boxers delivered to your door will be the featured pair for that month. So you’ll never know what you’re going to get - except that it’s going to be cool.
The outfit makes the man, but it’s what’s inside that counts. We’re talking about inside your pants. A good pair of boxers will make you feel more confident and give you that extra push of energy you need to get through the day. A great pair of boxers will do those things and also give you some funny pictures to laugh at. That’s what Culprit promises, but what they deliver are some of the best boxer briefs anywhere.
(guest article)
