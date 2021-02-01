Everybody feels better about their physical appearance when their hair is looking its best. A beautiful head of hair can easily make anyone more attractive. When someone with a head full of luscious hair walks into the room, almost everyone takes notice.
Many celebrities are well known for their hair alone, like Ariana Grande's sky-high ponytail and Reese Witherspoon's legally blonde locks. If treated right, hair can easily be anyone's most beautiful feature. However, if people aren't careful, they could experience hair loss.
What Causes Hair Loss
Hair loss can be triggered by several different things, such as:
- Hereditary issues
- Hormonal changes
- Stress
- Poor diet
- Medical conditions
- Aging
- Low estrogen levels
Yet, there's one major thing causing hair loss that caught a lot of people by surprise. Shampoo. Many shampoos that are sold at department stores and drugstores are guilty of causing hair loss. The reason is that these shampoos contain cleansers that are too strong for the scalp.
When used frequently, they end up drying out the hair, leading to shedding and hair loss. This is why it's essential to be careful about choosing a shampoo. Luckily hair loss shampoo can help repair any long-term damage caused by over-the-counter shampoo.
What Is Hair Loss Shampoo?
Hair loss affects nearly half of the population at some point in time. Doctors put in the research to create a hair loss shampoo so people can keep their mane gorgeous. Hair loss shampoo is a lot different from the department store’s stuff because professional doctors develop it.
This formula was made to regenerate hair growth, and there is nothing else available like it. There are vital ingredients that cause hair loss shampoo a much healthier choice for washing hair:
- Hairgenyl
- Planoxia
- Redensyl
- Capixyl
Hairgenyl
When hair is in the telogen phase, it means that the hair follicles are resting. Hairgenyl helps reduce the amount of time the hair spends in this phase, allowing it to grow thicker and faster. It can also significantly reduce the amount of natural hair shedding.
Planoxia
When hair goes into an anagen phase, it begins actively growing, and the cells at the root rapidly divide. Planoxia helps the hair move from the telogen to the anagen phase quicker. This allows for more depth and size in the hair follicle and also speeds up the growth.
Redensyl
Redensyl is essential for reactivating the hair's growth cycle. It helps to increase the number of follicles in the anagen phase to have fuller and thicker hair.
Capixyl
Capixyl is the final magic ingredient in hair loss shampoo. There are so many great things this ingredient does for hair, including:
- Blocks 5-alpha-reductase to help modulate DHT.
- It helps to preserve the hair follicle stem cell activity.
- Stimulate ECM renewal.
- Anchor protein synthesis.
Have Luscious Hair Again
Among all of these beautiful ingredients, hair loss shampoo also has caffeine and biotin to help hair grow thicker and faster. Argan oil is also used as an excellent all-natural conditioning remedy to keep hair healthy. With regular use, many people have noticed their hair growing back significantly faster.
People who have experienced hair loss naturally due to aging have seen excellent results from ditching their regular hair products for hair loss shampoo. It has helped many people feel confident in their appearance again, allowing them to ditch the hat and show off their gorgeous locks.
The healthiest hair needs to use high-quality products and always know what ingredients are in them.
(guest article)
