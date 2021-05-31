Did you know that hemp is one of the most versatile plants in existence? It can be used to make rope, paper, textiles, clothing, shoes, and even biofuel and bioplastics. This remarkable plant is also highly regarded for the CBD—cannabidiol—that it contains.
CBD is one of the most popular supplements now because people are getting amazing relief for pain that stems from problems like chronic joint pain, arthritis, inflammation, muscle soreness, etc.—and, all without the potential negative side effects of pain relievers such as acetaminophen or opioid-based drugs.
Here are some of the best hemp products for pain relief ranked.
Ranking the best hemp products for pain relief
Hempvana Topical Pain Relief Cream
In addition to the many benefits that come with hemp oil, Hempvana’s topical pain relief cream features the active ingredient Trolamine Salicylate, part of the salicylates drug family (which includes aspirin).
Charlotte’s Web CBD oil
Rather than a lotion/cream, you can also opt for CBD oil in tincture form to help you manage your pain. (Just be aware that it won’t kick in as quickly.) For CBD oils, you can’t go wrong with one of America’s first and most successful CBD companies: Charlotte’s Web. Their CBD oil is particularly potent and comes in a variety of flavors.
Charlotte’s Web Recovery CBD gummies
Another option—yes, there are a lot!—is to take your CBD in gummy form. Charlotte’s Web infuses these CBD gummies not only with CBD but with ginger and turmeric as well, which are known anti-inflammatories that have been used for millennia.
CBDMedic Massage Therapy Pain Relief Oil
This CBDMedic massage oil is perfect to help rub on areas where you have minor aches and pains. Just one single 103-millimeter bottle will have around 200mg of CBD. Their oil also contains menthol, camphor, and other natural oils that can also help relieve pain.
PureKana CBD Transdermal Patches
PureKana’s CBD transdermal patches are not only waterproof, but you can wear them up to four days. Each one contains 60mg of CBD, helping relieve your pain over a long period of time. They work best on larger parts of the body that tend to stay relatively flat and dry—for example, your thigh or lower back.
Sagely Naturals Relief ; Recovery Active Roll-on
Sagely Naturals features a wide range of CBD products in all different forms. This Relief ; Recovery Active Roll-On wins major points for its ease of use. All you have to do is, well, roll it on! It also contains peppermint so has a pleasing scent.
What should you choose?
The great thing is that there are so many amazing hemp/CBD products now to choose from, with major innovations happening all the time in this industry.
Depending on your circumstances and preferences, one form of CBD might make the most sense for you. Many people, however, would benefit from having a variety of choices.
For example, you could throw a cream or roll-on in your bag to have if you need quick relief while you’re on the go. You could also start implementing gummies or tinctures or softgels as part of your daily routine each morning.
No matter what you choose, these are all great products that will help you manage your pain in a safer way than opioid-based prescriptions or constant heavy dosages of Tylenol or Advil.
(guest article)
