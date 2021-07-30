Marketing may be the most important part of your business. Without marketing you would be hard pressed to find buyers for your products. To ensure that you are maximizing the potential of your market, it is important to implement end-to-end marketing practices that build upon themselves. Marketing starts with research and goes all the way through to analyzing the data. Implementing end-to-end marketing solutions that involve team members from across your business is vital to the success of your company. Read on for the key tools you can implement to maximize your marketing practices.
The Basics
You certainly already understand some of the basics. Defining your target market and having a clear brand identity are steps you took early on in the development of your business plan. If you have not already, zero in even more on who-exactly-you are targeting. Imagine one person who wants to buy your product. Create a snapshot of that person, their likes, dislikes, pet peeves, favorite things, and what they do for work and fun. Define every detail you can think of to understand how to best draw that person to your company and your product.
You are aware of the host of platforms and know you cannot just rely on Google and Facebook, even though they continue to be the giants that you have to work with. You understand the importance of search engine optimization and the benefits of email marketing. There are so many nuances to marketing, and companies are constantly investing more and more money in marketing.
Content Marketing
Before discussing the various avenues you will use to get your content out, what is content marketing? If you did not already know, content marketing is a strategic marketing approach that uses the creation of engaging, relevant content to find and keep customers. Your content will be tailored to the specific audience you want to target.
When creating content, it is important to remember that more and more customers are buying into more than just a product. The ethos of your company, the story, what makes you unique, is one avenue that can drive the customers you want to click through. Companies are realizing that targeting a specific population and accepting that not everyone is going to buy their product is okay. Having part of your strategy be some version of “we’re not for everyone” is one way to draw in your ideal customer.
Social Media Marketing
The internet is the source for almost all marketing activity. One subset of internet marketing that is key is social media marketing. There are constantly new social media platforms popping up, and it can be difficult to keep track of the platforms, know which ones would benefit your business, and engage on the platforms you choose to use. It is vital to your business to understand the pros and cons to the different social media platforms and understand which ones would be best for you. It is important to choose platforms that speak to your industry. Do your research and spend time listening to your target customers on social media.
Facebook is still the primary social media platform. Since Facebook bought Instagram, it is easy to post to both platforms and share information seamlessly between the two platforms. Instagram and TikTok are platforms used heavily by Millennials and Gen Z. Pinterest is used primarily by women. This kind of data and information is key when deciding which platforms you want to use.
Other marketing tools include search engine optimization, podcasts, Amazon, email, and customer relationship management. If marketing is not your background, you may want to look into outsourcing to Internet Marketing Services MuteSix. Their platform merges marketing and creative content to provide the understanding of the ins and outs of various social media platforms as well as the ability to produce engaging content no matter which platforms or tools you are using.
Influencer Marketing
Perhaps you are considering bringing an influencer into your marketing plan. Finding a person who has a large, interactive following can drive sales to your products and build credibility. The influencer you choose should embody your target market. However, they do not have to be at the height of success with the lifestyle they are representing. You want to choose an influencer who can speak to the benefits of your product. You also want to choose an influencer who is already active and prominent on a specific platform. For example, if you are trying to reach Gen Z, you may want to focus on TikTok. As with other modes of marketing, research is key.
Text Message Marketing
If you are not already using short message service (SMS) or text message marketing, it is definitely something you should add to your marketing strategy. Text messages are a great way to connect with subscribers or VIP customers. You can announce sales, special promotions, new products, and early launches.
When putting together a text message marketing strategy, it is important to ensure you are crafting a vision around the market you are reaching via text versus other methods, such as social media. Many businesses are creating a text message marketing community to craft an environment for their customers that provides more than just coupons or sales announcements.
You can also use text messaging to engage with your customers to find out what products they want. You can get input on colors, flavors, styles, and what they want to see from you. A customer is more likely to purchase something from you when you produce it because they asked for it.
Venture Capital Marketing
Do not discount the benefits of venture capital (VC) marketing. Venture capital is a type of equity that comes from investors who see long-term growth potential in your small business or startup. While VC usually comes in the form of financing, it can also come in non-monetary forms like expertise or marketing. Getting involved with a VC firm, such as VC Firm M13, can provide a range of benefits from funding, expertise, networking, and building partnerships.
Marketing Data
The world is becoming more and more data driven everyday. Every single action and word is a data point. That data is being constantly collected, analyzed, and sold. Tapping into the wealth of data that is available will continue to be key in your marketing and business success.
It is important to use data to drive your marketing decisions. Focus on the data to find and target your ideal customer, create engaging content, tweak your campaigns to make them more effective. Using a marketing data tool can be helpful. You want to choose a tool that will pull in your data from various sources.
- Shopify
- Google Analytics
- Facebook Ads
- Adobe
- Quora
These and 500 other applications are options that can have data pulled from them to drive your decisions. You also want a tool that will compile your data and project it in the format your business uses for reporting, whether that is Google Sheets or Microsoft Azure. As you build marketing campaign plans, it is important to look back on what worked and what did not. Use the data to drive your decisions and adjust.
Implementing any of these strategies or a combination will improve your marketing plan. It can be difficult to see the return on investment in your marketing strategy quickly. Remember, you are playing the long game to acquire and retain your ideal customers.
