Sports betting rules in India vary between states. The Bangalore Turf Club has recently been granted permission by Karnataka to offer online sports betting, with other states looking at the same approach as a way of bolstering an economy severely weakened over the course of 2020. The expectation is that the Indian government will implement a national framework for gambling to provide sports betting opportunities for all. Meanwhile, punters in India are making the best use of offshore betting sites to place a bet.
Online gambling
Security
In some parts of India, punters are only able to gamble through an offshore online sportsbook where transactions do not actually take place within the jurisdiction of India and so are not considered to be illegal. The most important decision about which are the best sites for betting, is to make sure it is a legal betting site registered with a betting commission or authority. It is these organisations that ensure all personal and financial information is protected and thereby remove the risk of money being lost by falling into the wrong hands.
Welcome bonuses and promotions
Offshore betting companies have lured Indians to bet on many things, offering a simple sign-up process along with a welcome bonus, promotions and VIP status for keen bettors. As an example, a welcome bonus could match a deposit by 100%, up to a specific figure as high as INR10,000.
Bonuses and promotions nearly always have wagering requirements, which can make a big difference to the attractiveness of the offer. The amount of the bonuses on offer may vary by thousands of rupees, but the wagering requirement can make it tens of thousands of rupees. The best betting websites have the 5x bonus amount on deposit bonuses, while others are much higher, up to 50x the bonus amount.
Cryptocurrencies
Many sport betting sites in India offer the chance for funds to be uploaded in the local currency or through cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple which are increasingly accessible and popular and an easy way to deposit and withdraw funds. Cryptocurrencies also offer sports bettors excellent levels of anonymity online and are becoming more and more acceptable as payment methods.
eWallets
For some in India, depositing funds to betting sites may be challenging, with some reports that MasterCard or VISA will not process such transactions. However, it is possible to make deposits with eWallets such as Neteller, Skrill or PayPal. These online payment giants offer excellent security, can exchange currencies and move money easily across different accounts.
Live play betting
Some online sport betting sites have a focus on the Asian markets, offering a broad selection of bets for cricket, tennis and horse racing for the Indian market as well as national games like Kabaddi. Pre-match bets for cricket include the match winner, runs in each over, total fours or total sixes in a match, and the top-scoring batsman. More recently, in-play betting with quick and seamless odds changing on each over and ball have been used, particularly with the fast T20 games. The Indian Premier League (IPL) remains the most popular sport that Indian’s bet on, with sites listing all the IPL games along with the odds.
Betting remains popular in 50-over cricket, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the biggest event in cricket. Only the Football World Cup and the Summer Olympic Games have more spectators, with more than two billion viewers tuning in every four years. Betting is also popular during the Ashes series between England and Australia, with enticing bets for a set time period as well as stake-returned bets with certain conditions.
Mobile betting apps
Sport betting apps are easy to use on smartphones, tablets and PCs. The apps provided dedicated pages to each sport, providing an in-depth look at the sport and all the games currently taking place. At any stage of the game, it is possible to place a bet, so even if the game is on the other side of the world and it is 2 a.m. in India, a bet can still go through. A sports betting site with a user-friendly interface on every gadget, plus seamless cash-out facilities will make wagers more fun, as well as being easier and quicker to place a bet on good odds.
