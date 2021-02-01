Some of the most prominent music albums were only available in vinyl record stores. That was the case about four decades ago when teenagers wanted to play their favorite music. Although things have changed and electronic music has made its appearance in every house, a vinyl record store is always a strong point for music lovers.
Today most physical vinyl record stores have ceased to exist due to various reasons. However, you can still find some online stores that sell more than 90% of the actual vinyl records now in circulation. In today's article, we will learn about some of the online stores available to teenagers (and everyone who feels like a teenager) seeking great music.
1-Turntable Lab
It is the only vinyl record store that has an actual physical place. Even though you can't be close to New York, where the physical record store is located, you can always admire the vast records collection making it one of the richest depositories of vinyl records. Here you can find and order the newest pop and rock albums from modern singers who want their job to be recorded on vinyl records and other electronic equipment. It has one of the fastest and accurate customer services, keeping you well-informed about rare records that have been found and others that will give you more entertainment than reproduce them online. Its prices are lower than you think, and you may want to buy pieces of vinyl records in bulk.
2-Disco GS
The DiscoGS current customers speak about the great variety of choices between various music types. Even if you don't like disco at all, you will be eager to check the records collection and pick the one reminding you of older times. You can always choose a vinyl record that will contain the music pieces you would like to. It is a customization process that only Disco GS can offer to its customers. Finally, it can give you the chance to preview (or prelisten) the contents of a specific record so that you are sure about what you are buying.
3-Sound of Vinyl
That service is for people who don't know what they need. The founders of Sound of Vinyl have been disc lovers for more than several decades before they initiated this company. This online company has an exhaustive vinyl catalog where you can find the oldest ones at the most affordable prices. Another innovation has been the vinyl auction available to all people registered there. You have the chance to promote and sell your old vinyl and even make good money for what you never wanted to be in your closet anymore.
4-VNYL
VNYL is the number one online vinyl records site for collectors. You must pay a fee to register and monthly payments to stay on the list. On the other hand, you always have feasible chances to find what you want, no matter how scarce the disc you are asking for is. You may choose among thousands of music collections and themes. That site is what vinyl lovers want to stop listening to any other music type. With VNYL, you will be sure that music is in good hands.
Conclusion
Many would like to switch to the older vinyl record. The constant exposure to modern electronic music has made people unfamiliar with other music types. The sound quality in current vinyl records is superior to the older ones. That brings more and more people ready to buy some vinyl and try listening to their favorite music.
Don't forget that the slight noise vinyl records always reflect your soul and offer you a great overall experience.
(guest article)
