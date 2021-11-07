Throughout the history of TV and film entertainment we have seen our fair share of productions both from Hollywood for a worldwide audience and from Bollywood, which was more focused on an Indian audience. When it comes to comparing the two, they’re very similar in terms of what they are all in all, only one is a bit more ethnicity based then the other, and there’s also a big difference in money, which overall, affects the lifestyle of one who takes part in them.
Over the years we have seen a number of Bollywood actors who somehow ended up in global Hollywood productions, either because there was a specific need for an Indian actor on an American set, or simply because an Indian actor or actress wanted a taste of the elevated fame and glory that the American Hollywood lifestyle had to offer. One can even get a taste of the glitz and glamour of Holly and Bollywood through the best betting sites in India. Here’s a short list of some of the most successful actors who made it from Bollywood to Hollywood in style!
Priyanka Chopra, started her career in Bollywood working many Indian films including Bajirao Mastani, which was a Bollywood blockbuster. She later on moved to the United States to play roles in Quantico, Baywatch and more. She even managed to juggle multiple filmings from both Bollywood and Hollywood at the same time.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is one of the most familiar Indian superstars on the planet. She acted in a number of Bollywood and Hollywood movies including The Last Legion, The Mistress of Spices, Pink Panther 2 and even Bride & Prejudice. She was even nominated and won the crown for Miss World in 1994.
Anupam Kher is an athlete who also seems to be an ex Bollywood legend who now has roles in some crazy hollywood sports movies like Silver Linings Playbook and Bend it Like Beckham. He is now known across the planet by a lot more than those who indulge in Indian films, as he still works in Hollywood to this day, with his most recent release, called the Big Slick, which also happens to be the 500th movie he’s worked on throughout his awesome career.
Naseeruddin Shah, is known for not only an incredible bollywood career, but also for his handful of global hollywood movies. He is known to be one of India’s most talented and prized actors and he has worked in numerous masterpieces, such as Monsoon Wedding, The Great New Wonderful, and even The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.
Gulshan Grover, is another former Bollywood actor who is known famously as the bad man of Bollywood, since he is known for playing all the biggest cinema villains. He’s taken part in numerous global blockbusters, such as The Second Jungle Book, My Bollywood Bride, Blind Ambition and Prisoners of the sun.
