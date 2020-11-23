Coronavirus is a pandemic that has not only affected people physically but also mentally. Staying away from friends and family has resulted in depression and anxiety in many people. To fight these difficult times, you should try to keep yourself happy, and an activity like gaming helps in distracting our minds. Below are some of the effects of the pandemic on our mental health.
Loneliness
Man is a social animal and he needs people in his life with whom he can interact to feel less lonely. No matter how introvert you are and how small your circle of friends is, each one of us has at least 2-3 friends with whom we interact and go out occasionally. However, the coronavirus pandemic requires us to maintain social distancing and avoiding going out, until it is too important. These measures ensure to cut down the spread of the disease, however, at the same time result in the people feeling lonely and losing touch with their loved ones. Although, it is true that in the present times, everyone is just a phone call away and through phone and internet we can talk to our friends without actually meeting them. However, meeting people face to face is a different thing and can take a toll on people if they stay isolated for long. Moreover, things become difficult if one lives away from the family, as in such cases they start feeling lonelier.
Frustration and boredom
Social distancing means people can no more freely visit parks, restaurants, and other entertainment places. They have no place left to be other than their homes. With many companies giving work from home to their employees, people have no other option left than to be at their homes every time. This has resulted in a feeling of being caged among many people. Even if they go out to buy groceries or other essential items, there is too much stress of catching coronavirus that has resulted in anxiety. People have no other option than to be glued to their screens at their homes. All this has resulted in the feeling of boredom and frustration among them. People don’t even feel safe visiting their neighbors, as nobody knows who would be a carrier of the virus. Things have especially become difficult for kids who no more have schools and cannot process why they have been held captive in the home by their parents. With all this, media channels constantly showing the increase in the number of patients dying from the disease has put fear among the general public.
Fear related to the disease
There is still not much research about the pandemic, and scientists are still on the stage of knowing more about the disease. There have been many cases in which nobody had any idea where the patient had contracted the virus. New channels are always showing news about the increase in the number of people suffering from the disease, and there seems to be no end to this pandemic. Above all, there have been cases of perfectly fit individuals who have scummed to this disease. All this has resulted in a feeling of despair among individuals as the future seems bleak, and it seems no matter how many precautions one takes, it is difficult to run from the pandemic. People who already have weak immunity or are suffering from some other disease are on the receiving end as they know that it will be very difficult for them if they get the virus.
Fear related to family
There has been news that young people are not much prone to this disease; however, they can be a carrier. In such a case, young people always have a fear about the well-being of their elder family members, and in case someone gets infected through them, they are ridden with guilt. Moreover, things become difficult when parents of young children get a virus, and they have to stay away from their kids till they complete their quarantine. Along with this, various factors, like medical expenses and recession have put a lot of pressure on people.
Coronavirus is a deadly disease, which should not be taken lightly; however, having mental stress about it is not going to help anyone. In such difficult times, we should stand together as a community, and try our best to follow all the protocols to stop the spread of the disease. We should be in touch with our friends and family through phones not only to fight depression and loneliness but also to make sure they are healthy and not showing any symptoms.
