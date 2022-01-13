True football fans can never get bored watching their favorite sport. We are usually forced to look for "reserve" habits during the summer when football action is generally scarce all over the globe. World Cup and Euros are very exciting, but they last only one month and happen every four years, leaving us to crave for the good-old weekend action in the top European leagues.
The sport itself has expanded a lot over the years. The growth of the Internet has opened many distinct and new ways of consuming it. One such, specially dedicated to English top-flight fans, was born in the shape of the Fantasy Premier League, also known as FPL.
What is Fantasy Premier League?
The principle of the game is simple. You basically move small icons around the pitch, choosing the best lineup for a particular Gameweek. The online game actually makes you a manager. You pick a 15-man team from real-life players. Their real-life performances then get you points.
‘It is an addictive game that will conquer your heart and mind in no time even if you are not an avid football fan at all’ said Mark Abney, sport director at Bettingtips4you. Fantasy Premier League like to keep things simple and it is very clear and easy to understand the basic rules. After all, this is why the game has evolved so quickly. It had almost nine million active players in the 2021/22 Premier League season. Anyways, let’s return to the points scheme.
Players get points in the following manner:
- 1 point for appearance (if a player plays below 60 minutes)
- 1 point for a clean sheet for midfielders
- 1 point for every three saves made by goalkeepers
- 2 points for playing at least 60 minutes
- 3 points for an assist
- 4 points for a goal for forwards
- 4 points for a clean sheet for goalkeepers and defenders
- 5 points for a goal for midfielders
- 5 points for a penalty save for goalkeepers
- 6 points for a goal for defenders and goalkeepers
There are also some instances in which the players can get you minus points, including the following:
- -1 point for every two goals conceded for goalkeepers and defenders
- -1 point for a yellow card
- -2 points for an own goal
- -2 points for a penalty miss
- -3 points for a red card
Finally, there are also bonus points awarded to the top three performers in each game (one to three).
Why is FPL so popular in India?
The rise of FPL in India is proportionally connected to the growth of popularity of the English elite class in this country. People in India often tend to stay awake up to late hours to watch Premier League stars despite the significant difference in time zone. Naturally, one thing carries another as the love for Fantasy Premier League became inevitable among the people of India.
We said above that nine million players actively participated in the 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League season. Now, India are among the top-five countries in the world in terms of the number of active FPL managers. The number can only grow as time passes by due to the rise of the Internet across the country.
Famous YouTube and Twitter channels
If you get closer to FPL and keep track of some of the most popular players and experts, you will easily recognize several avid football fans from India there. Pranil Sheth (lateriser12), Utkarsh Dalmia (zophar666), and AbuBakar Siddiq (BigManBakar) are some of the most recognizable and respected names in the Fantasy Football World. Together, they host a weekly show on YouTube named FPL Wire.
On there, the trio provides all Fantasy Premier League players with very useful information based on everything that has happened in the previous round. They closely watch the replay of every game and then analyze them from several distinct angles. If you are a serious Fantasy Premier League player, you definitely want to pay attention to what these Indian experts have to say.
On top of YouTube, they are all present on Twitter. Fantasy Premier League generally has a very exciting Twitter community with numerous accounts that discuss their favorite game all day long. The new FPL-related accounts keep popping up daily. We are thus witnessing growing numbers of FPL fans from India on this platform as well.
What else makes FPL so popular in India?
On top of its simplicity in terms of rules, the game offers a wide range of tactical options. You can beat against other players through a wide array of variants where your decision-making plays a big role. Captaincy is super-important because you get your points doubled for one player you choose every week. This is why the best idea is to give your armband to the best (read – the most expensive) player in your team who has a favorable fixture in a specific gameweek.
Now, since we always have some postponed games during the Premier League season, there are some special chips available to all FPL players to help them navigate so-called blank and double gameweeks. When a certain game is postponed, the two teams involved will have a blank gameweek because they won’t play. However, whenever the Premier League decides to reschedule that game, these two teams will have a double gameweek.
A double gameweek basically means that your players play twice in a single gameweek. It will rarely happen that all outfits in the league have a double gameweek at the same time. This is why you want to have as many double gameweek players as possible.
Now, you can do it much easier by using chips. Wildcard and free hit are the two most powerful chips in the game. The former lets you completely change your squad for the remaining part of the season, while the latter allows you to change your squad for one gameweek only. You can use Wildcard twice in the season and free hit only once. Chips like the triple captain and bench boost can also be used only once during the season. Football fans from India love to discuss these things to decide what is the best time for using these chips which only adds to the popularity of the game in the country.
(guest article)
