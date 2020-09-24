As far as technology is concerned, the 2020’s look set to be a decade of monumental change. Over the last 20 years, the speed at which technology has evolved has been astounding – one quick look at your smartphone is enough to appreciate how far we’ve come in a relatively short space of time. But much of the tech that has been developed hasn’t yet reached its full potential. Take 3D printing, for example. This tech was considered revolutionary when it first came about, but it quickly became common place. And yet, researchers are still discovering new ways in which this tech can be used in a number of different sectors, such as education, medicine and manufacturing.
When talking about future technology trends, we have to keep in mind that most of the tech involved has already been around for a while. What makes the next 10 years exciting is the way in which this tech is finding its way into our everyday lives.
VR and AR
Virtual Reality and Augmented reality are perfect examples of technology that is not new and yet is still considered futuristic. Most of us are unaware of the impact VR has already had on the world around us. The aviation industry, for example, has benefited hugely from VR in the form of flight simulation. And the medical community has been using VR tech to train medical students by allowing them to perform virtual operations. We still consider VR and AR to be a ‘future technology’ because we’re still waiting for it to come into our homes.
The future will see VR headsets in every household. And the driving force behind this is the gaming industry. Gamers the world over are waiting with bated breath for VR gaming to become the norm. In the very near future, we will search https://mrcasinova.com/india-casinos/ for the best online casinos in India, for example, and then put on our VR headset and take a stroll through a virtual casino lobby, find a virtual card table and sit down to play with other gamers from around the world. Or we’ll put on a VR headset and find ourselves in a whole new world, where we’ll go on crazy adventures with our friends, complete missions and defeat our enemies-all from the comfort of our living rooms. And we’ll travel to far-flung places whenever we get the urge, without worrying about the cost, the environmental impact or a pesky virus.
IoT
The tech behind the Internet of Things (IoT) has already made huge waves, but it won’t reach its true potential until 5G is rolled out across the globe. The speed of 5G will change the face of IoT and make it a great deal more appealing to a much wider audience. For many of us, the cost of upgrading all of our household appliances to smart household appliances has not been worth it yet. We’re still wary of glitches that could turn a smart home into a nightmare home. We have security concerns. We are, perhaps, unwilling to step into a new age of tech and leave our non-digital lives behind us. We predict that 5G will change everything. We think that security companies will develop much more robust systems to combat the risks that come with putting our entire lives online.
RPA
Robotic Process Automation, or RPA, is probably the most futuristic and the most worrying tech to be on the horizon. Thanks to movies like The Terminator and I, Robot, we humans have a deep-seated fear that robots will eventually rise up against us and take over the world. For many people, RPA is where it all begins. And to be fair, people’s fear of RPA is not wholly unfounded. Approximately 40% of the jobs that we do can be done by a machine. RPA puts as many as 230 million jobs (from a wide variety of industries) at risk. One industry that will particularly benefit from RPA is farming. These days, farmers struggle to find people that are willing to do manual labour (fruit picking and such) and will gladly take advantage of robotic tech that will do the work for them.
