Although uncommon for the majority of European residents, cricket is the world’s second most popular sport watched by around 3 billion people. It is said to have originated during the reign of Saxons or Normans in either England or France. From its origin to the present day, cricket has gone through a lot of modifications.
However, not everyone actually has information about the history of cricket. In case you're interested in finding out some vital information about this sport, you can do so in the text below. Keep reading!
How It All Started
The majority of historians believe that cricket originated during Saxon or Norman times. It’s not yet absolutely determined whether it originated in England or France, but it is known that it most likely started as a children’s game that hasn’t become appealing to adults until the 17th century.
During its humble beginnings, only people living in villages used to play cricket. During the 17th century, more precisely after the Restoration, the game became popular among the commonwealth that officially accepted it in 1660.
Speaking of the first patrons and the creation of official county teams, we should move on and dig into the 18th century. Namely, at this time, the noblemen started employing people living in villages, as they were more experienced in playing the game. These people were considered "local experts" and are nowadays considered the earliest cricket professionals.
After setting its roots in Europe, cricket got spread worldwide by British colonists who traveled overseas to conquer other continents. That’s how cricket got widely accepted in Australia, North America, India, South Africa, and New Zealand.
International Cricket
The first international cricket match happened in 1844 between Canada and the US. Later on, in 1859, England sent its cricket team to North America, and the event got remembered as the first overseas tour in the history of cricket.
From that one, many cricket competitions followed worldwide and reached even the furthest countries. In 1862, an English cricket team went on a tour to Australia, while in 1868, Australian cricket players came to England for the first time.
Test Cricket and ICC
International competitions served as a great base for what we know as Test cricket. The first Test match was between England and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1877. Such competition form turned out to be a great idea, and it quickly expanded in the 1880s. Today, Test matches are acknowledged as the highest level of cricket.
During the 20th century, aside from England and Australia, countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Ireland, and Afghanistan created a name for themselves in the world of Test cricket.
Furthermore, in 1909, official cricket representatives from England, Australia, and South Africa decided to form a global governing body and let it oversee the game. The name of the organization had been subject to change until it got the official title of the International Cricket Council in 1989. Since then, this organization has been behind Test cricket competitions we get a chance to watch, together with all other major world championships.
