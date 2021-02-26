The gambling world in India has been present for a long time, with some even saying that it dates back to the time of Ramayana, some 7300 BC. During this time, both gambling boards, which was then known as chess, and gambling with a dice, were played. However, this has changed since the State of India does not legally allow gambling to take place, as well as casinos operating within India. India decided to divide games in two: game of chance and games of skills. In India it is allowed to play games of skill including Fantasy Sport, whereas there is a great controversy when it comes to the games of chance. This is because many have voiced out that it can easily lead to crimes such as money laundering. However, some believe that it is a great way to improve the economy of India and generate revenue. Only a few brick-and-mortar casinos can be found in India and these are found in those states that have legalized gambling such as Daman and Gao.
How Europe Influenced Gambling in India
Although India had an early gambling presence, the Europeans still managed to influence them. In the 1720s sports betting gained popularity, especially the sport of cricket. Then, the British were bringing horse racing events to India. Due to the exponential growth of the gambling market, the Public Gambling Act was introduced in 1867. They introduced the act that made operating a gambling house illegal. As years went by, modifications were made and some games like Rummy were considered legal. However, most activity is banned in India till this day.
Online Casinos in India
Since the 21st century, the use of the internet increased worldwide. This has increased businesses for the casino world exponentially with the help of an additional platform. Although betting is considered illegal in India, there is no law that is directly about online betting. This has been a loophole for many online casinos to enter the Indian market, which is why you will find so many different options when browsing for a site to play at. In 2009, the government wanted to regulate gaming licenses within India, however, this failed. Nonetheless, an increase in the use of casino sites was noticed. Many Indian citizens have taken advantage and played at an online casino from the comfort of their homes without having to travel far to satisfy such yearnings. Such casinos are operating from countries outside of India and are easily accessible to Indians. Some are accepting Rupees as one of their available payment currencies, while others are developing Indian-themed games.
Gambling Laws in India
- All states and union territories within India have the authority to decide for themselves whether to legalize gambling.
- In most states, gambling is not accepted but some sort of betting, such as horse-riding, is allowed.
- The Public Gambling Act is the central law.
- It is illegal to run or hold a gambling house within India. A fine will be issued if found violating the rules.
The Future of Gambling in India
An exponential growth in online casinos has been recorded and it is not expected to stop soon. Players worldwide have found it to be very comfortable to play their favourite games whenever and wherever they are. This has increased the possibility of playing more games for real money and make the gambling experience much more fun. Since there are many mobile users in India, mobile casinos are also gaining popularity.
