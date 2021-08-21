The technology that converts solar energy into electric current is called photovoltaic (PV) technology. Silicon-like compounds are capable of directly converting solar energy into electricity. This situation is called the photovoltaic effect. PV systems are mostly installed away from the grid. From an economic point of view, it is used in regions where it does not make sense to pull the electricity grid.
The energy supplied through PV modules is direct current, as in batteries. In this type of systems, generally gel batteries, some deep cycle lead acid batteries and special lithium batteries are used. For this reason, in order to use this energy in facilities and houses, it must be converted into alternating current with an inverter. In addition, thanks to the PV modules, electricity is produced where the energy is consumed, while the electricity obtained from the PV modules can be supplied to the grid with the counter to be installed in the system. If the homeowners produce more energy than they consume, the distributor pays the homeowners over the guaranteed purchase announced by the government. In the case where the consumed energy is high, the owner of the house purchases this difference only from the grid.
Uses of Lithium Solar Battery with inverter
The Lithium Solar Battery with inverter is used in many sectors, but the sectors that demand the lithium battery with Inverter are those sectors that require the battery and inverter operating at ensuring the functioning compass demanding.
The photovoltaic sector is one of the most demanding of Lithium Solar Battery with inverter although it also has great power in the industrial sector and for domestic use whenever the demands are high.
Battery quality is very important for systems separated from the mains. The battery should have a long life and high charging efficiency. It should be resistant to adverse environmental conditions such as temperature. The manufacturers of the Lithium Solar Battery with inverter estimate the duration of the useful life of the Lithium Solar Batteries with inverter with the number of charge and discharge cycles that the battery can last.
Importance of Solar Battery with Inverter in Off Grid
The importance of the lithium battery is more in PV systems which are separated from the grid, and generally called off-grid solar power system. These types of systems are systems designed to generate energy, store and use energy in places where there is no grid. To produce energy, there must be a certain demand. In cases where there is no demand, the energy produced is stored and then made ready for use.
In systems separated from the mains, only DC loads can be fed. In the first place, the DC current obtained through the panels is combined with the DC load disconnector and sent to the charge regulator. The charge regulator also regulates the energy produced based on the battery and voltage values. Subsequently, DC current is accumulated in the batteries. In addition, it is the charge regulator that regulates the task of feeding the accumulated and stored energy with loads.
