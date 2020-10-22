When an IPL season takes place, we often see someone really stand out, either with the bat or ball and this year appears to be no different to that.
This time around we have a star with the bad and that player is KL Rahul. He isn’t a new name to us of course, Rahul has played over 30 tests, over 30 ODI’s and more than 40 T20 games for India, we all know what he is capable of.
However, he seems to have elevated his game to a whole new level recently, and that has put him well clear of the chasing pack in terms of the amount of runs scored so far in the IPL. He was videoed by his team hitting some big shots in training and now we are seeing those on the field of play.
Rahul is traditionally a wicket keeper on top of being a quality batsmen, so regardless of the competition or type of cricket, he deserves a lot of credit for being able to perform like this, with the additional pressure of keeping wicket.
KL Rahul Run Scoring So Far
Rahul has played nine games for the Kings XI Punjab, and has put 525 runs on the board in those games. To put that into context, the second top run scorer in the IPL is team mate Mayank Agarwal who has scored 393 runs from nine games, well over 100 runs less than Rahul.
The partnership that these two have formed has been a big reason why bookmakers such as those listed onbetfromindia have been quick to cut the odds on the Kings XI Punjab winning the IPL this season.
His very best came in the second IPL game he played this season, against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Kings XI put 206 on the board from 20 overs, an excellent team score and that was pushed forward by Rahul.
He scored132 not out from 69 balls, carrying his team forward. Other batsmen struggled to get going in the game, with the second top score behind Rahul being his opening partner Mayank Agarwal who scored just 26.
It hasn’t just been big scoring that Rahul has succeeded with though, he has also been very consistent in the tournament. When opening the batting, he is always taking on the best bowlers that the opposition have to offer, and he is scoring well against them time and time again.
The lowest score from his last three games has been 61, with the other two scores being in the seventies. There is no doubt that he can be trusted at the top of the order, a place that is key to having success in a top-quality competition such as the IPL.
There have been a couple of moments where Rahul has failed, but these have to be expected and on the whole, he is proving to be one of the best T20 opening batsmen in the world. He is in the form of his life right now, and the Kings XI Punjab are reaping the rewards of that, as well as hoping it continues for a little longer.
(guest article)
