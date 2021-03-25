There are quite a few products out there that distill oils and other liquids into the air. With the popularity of essential oils, there is some confusion about what is used to diffuse oils into the air. Take a look at all of the choices, and you’ll see that there are big differences in how they work, and also what they are used for.
What Is A Humidifier For
A humidifier is essentially used to raise the humidity in a room or space. Humidity in the air is important because dry air can dry out mucous membranes, which can lead to respiratory issues. By adding to the humidity of the air of the room, certain respiratory problems are eased significantly.
When people are put on a ventilator, humidified air is even needed to be added to the oxygen that is being fed into the breathing tube, to maintain a moist enough environment for the alveoli and various mucosal parts of the respiratory system to function correctly. It essentially releases a mist of water or liquid into the air, usually from a heat source that causes it to steam.
What Is A Diffuser For
A diffuser is generally used to break down oils into smaller molecules that can be released into the air for aromatherapy, or other reasons. They can be nebulizing, which uses air to pressurize the oil and cause it to mist, or ultrasonic, which requires the oil to be mixed with water in order to disperse it into the environment.
Another type is evaporative, which incorporates a fan to break down oil molecules to disperse the oil, and finally, a heat diffuser, which disperses the oil with heat. Both nebulizing and heat dispersal bring about changes in the base oil, either by thinning it out with water or with heat making changes in the oil at the cellular level.
What Is A Vaporizer For
A vaporizer, or “vape”, is most commonly used to smoke oil-based inhalants. It’s important to buy from reputable dealers when buying tobacco or other products when used for vaping because the resulting vapor goes directly into the lungs. Unknown or dangerous substances that are inhaled can cause permanent damage to the lung tissue, potentially cause cancer, or even kill someone outright. There are vaporizing room humidifiers, that convert water or oil-based liquids to vapor.
So, you might ask, if deciding between a humidifier vs vaporizer, which to choose? A humidifier is generally used to humidify the air, so if you need to have an inhalant to breathe in, a vaporizer would be used for that purpose rather than a humidifier. A vaporizer would provide a concentrated inhalant into the bronchial tubes and lungs, whereas a humidifier would provide a nice, humid environment for healthy mucous membranes, but isn’t necessarily good for instilling medicinal blends for inhalation.
It’s always wise to contact your doctor anytime you plan to begin any kind of medical treatment, no matter if it is a traditional medicine or alternative medicine. If you plan to begin any kind of treatment or other practice that might affect your health, it is a good idea to run it past your doctor to gain any insight or guidance he or she can provide in regards to how it might affect your current health, given any existing health problems or challenges that you currently face.
There are tons of amazing products out there for both vaporizers and humidifiers, with interesting light effects and other useful ideas for the home. If you are an essential oil enthusiast, there are plenty to choose from.
(guest article)
