Post Malone is a rising star that basically every person who loves music can admire. The artist has songs that anyone with any sort of musical preference can get behind and thoroughly enjoy. This is due to many reasons. The most important of them being, Post Malone is a musical genius who can dive into and make music with multiple genres, which also ultimately isn’t any one of them.
What does this mean? What does genre in itself mean, and how does Post manage to incorporate all of them in his music while also never having a single one outshine the other? Is there aPost Malone genre? These are all valid questions that all basically ask the same thing so let us start answering it with the fundamentals and then the artist’s own influences in creating such music.
What is Genre
Genre in music essentially means a category or a particular style of playing. What does it mean when you say Post Malone can dive into multiple genres? It means that he does not rely or heavily depend upon a particular style of playing when creating music, and that is something extraordinary.
When creating music or any form of art, there is always a particular style that the artist must pivot their idea around to get their point across through their art form. But what Post Malone does is that he takes all these different types of genres and incorporates various points of each specific style to create something new that isn’t deviating towards any one style.
How did Post reach this level of creating and adventuring, and what influenced him to do so? Let us talk about these influences.
Musical Influences
Post Malone or Austin Richard Post was born in New York. He later moved to Texas while he was still young, and at the age of 15, he was massively influenced by Bob Dylan’s music. Post has also had a massive influence on his music by Kurt Cobain and Johnny Cash.
All of this considered and the fact that he was brought up by his father, who was also a DJ in his youth, leads to the musical genius that is Post Malone, who himself deems his music “genre-less.” His life with all these influences from varying genres led to a lot of experimenting. Post continued experimenting to find his own sound, whether it was experimenting with his guitar or music-making software.
Learning guitar for Post is also a rather funny story because he credits his interest in learning it to the famous video game “Guitar Hero.” After this, he also auditioned for a band back in 2010 but got rejected after his guitar strings broke in the middle of the audition.
Post’s father introduced him to multiple genres like hip hop, country, and rock, and he is also found to have a profound love for alternative rock. At a young age, Austin started playing around with DAWs like FL Studio, and then later, at only 16, he created his first mixtape as well using the audio editor Audacity.
Conclusion
With all of the facts regarding Post’s music influences and how he describes his own music out there, what does the audience think about it? What genre do the people think is Post’s music? The majority of people consider it hip-hop music, and while they’re not wrong, hip hop isn’t all of his music.
Even in just his last album, each song can exhibit stronger parts of different genres. Where some would be found to deviate towards the rock side, others would appear softer, and then there are all kinds of variations, really. This only makes Post’s music more and more exciting and more fun to discover and get to listen to.
(guest article)
