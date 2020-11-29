For those who feel like the NBA season has just ended, they are right. Last season, the NBA finished in a bubble that was located in Disney World. In Orlando, the NBA set a model for everyone regarding how to pull off a season under challenging circumstances. Now, next season is already getting ready to start once again. There are many people who are wondering what exactly the future holds for the upcoming NBA season. There are a few key factors that are going to play a role.
First, everything is a bit more compressed this offseason due to the delay in finishing the prior year. The NBA draft just happened and saw Anthony Edwards go number one overall to the Timberwolves with hyped player Lamelo Ball going to the Charlotte Hornets at number 3. The draft was only the first part of the offseason of the NBA to unfold. The NBA also has to find a way to get through all of free agency in a shorter amount of time as well. There are a lot of people who are wondering how this is going to play out. There are people who believe the salary cap is going to go down because of the amount of money the NBA lost due to the pandemic. This could wreak havoc on the free agent market and luxury tax implications.
Furthermore, the NBA is actually hoping to start the week of Christmas in order to capitalize on the people watching games from home. With a shortened season this upcoming year, there are some people who believe there might be a play-in tournament of the last few playoff seeds. This could impact sports picks for the playoffs, according to a recent MyBookie review. It will be interesting to see what happens once this upcoming NBA season gets underway.
Finally, it is also important to talk about the prospect of the Olympics. With the Olympics having been postponed to the summer of 2021 and the NBA starting later, the NBA has to make sure that their season does not run into the Olympic Games. The NBA wants to make sure that its players are given the opportunity to compete on the international stage. The only way to do this is to make sure their season wraps up ahead of time. There is a lot of basketball to be played in a short amount of time and it is important to plan for this upcoming season carefully to prevent players from getting hurt.
It is going to be interesting to see if the NBA allows fans into the arenas this season. While they certainly do not want to lose out on all of that gate revenue, this is largely dependent on local government regulations. With cases currently heading in the wrong direction, it does not appear likely that fans will be allowed in this year. This upcoming year is going to be an interesting one.
(guest article)
