It is estimated that more than 85,000 Indians immigrated to Canada in 2019 alone. In fact, this figure represents an impressive 25 per cent of all inbound nationalities. While you might not be planning to permanently relocate, visiting this nation is still an excellent idea. Furthermore, anyone who is a fan of casinos will love what is in store.
Indeed, you might already be familiar with online websites such as Spin Casino. This portal could very well represent the best online casino Canada has to offer. More than 400 games, countless slots variants, video poker, and generous welcome bonuses are a handful of user-friendly features.
However, what if you wish to enjoy the real thing during an upcoming trip? What are some of the most well-known cities to visit and what casinos might you encounter? Let's take a look at a handful of prime destinations.
Montreal
Boasting a metropolitan population of just under two million residents, Montreal is the largest city within the province of Quebec. It is also unique due to the fact that the majority of its residents are bilingual (speaking both English and French). Having said this, the casinos here are equally enticing. Some of the most well-known brands include:
- Magic Palace
- Casino de Montreal
- Billiard Fats
- Playground
Make it a point to visit these and other establishments during your stay.
Toronto
Toronto is convenient due to the fact that is located relatively close to the border with the United States. Therefore, many Indians travel here when visiting nearby regions such as Buffalo and Niagara Falls. Toronto is said to be one of the cleanest cities in Canada and it is known for offering truly splendid summers. If you have been bitten be the casino bug, you are in luck. Famous names such as Woodbine Entertainment, Casino Rama and the Great Blue Heron will provide hours of excitement. Of course, be sure to check out other cultural attractions including the CN Tower, Ripley's Aquarium and St. Lawrence Market before you leave.
Vancouver
Vancouver is found along the western coast of Canada and it is home to one of the busiest seaports in North America. Interestingly enough, Vancouver is also extremely diverse in terms of ethnicities. You can therefore rest assured in the knowledge that any visit will be packed full of excitement. Let's not fail to mention that the casino industry here is booming. Destinations such as the River Rock Casino Resort, Parq Vancouver and Grand Villa Casino are bound to satisfy even the most discriminating of tastes. We should still mention that Vancouver is associated with a great deal of rain during the autumn and winter months. It is therefore prudent to plan a visit during late spring.
Although Canada is renowned for its natural beauty and wildlife, the casinos here are equally stunning to behold. Feel free to refer back to this article when planning any much-needed getaway in the future.
(guest article)
