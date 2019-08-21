Impending New Regulations Prompt South Asians to Explore Immigrant Investor Program to Achieve Immigration Goals Faster
San Francisco, CA—The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to implement new regulations to the EB-5 Immigrant Investor program on November 21st 2019. The new regulations will transfer the authority to designate high unemployment areas from States to DHS, establish increased oversight over regional centers, and increase the standard minimum investment amount from $1 million to $1.8 million ($500,000 to $1.35 million for Targeted Employment Areas).
The EB-5 Immigrant Investor program, managed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), facilitates the flow of foreign capital into the U.S. economy and promotes the expansion of employment opportunities.
The advent of the new DHS regulations has sparked a sense of urgency amongst many South Asians in the San Francisco/Bay Area, who are currently tied to their employers and experiencing long wait times on their EB-2 and EB-3 green card applications (about 15 years). In an effort to speed up their immigration process, they are exploring the EB-5 visa opportunity, that promises to deliver a pathway to U.S. citizenship faster. Many realize the time is now to take action and make the switch from their current H1-B visa status, waiting for an EB-2 or EB-3 approval to the EB-5 visa, before the cost significantly increases.
Award-winning regional center, Golden Gate Global (GGG), has ramped up efforts to meet the swelling EB-5 interest amongst South Asian immigrant investors, by hosting monthly seminars across the San Francisco/Bay Area and holding weekly open office hours, leading up to the November 21st, 2019 date. GGG has a network of more than 1,200 investors across 25 countries, and has funded projects that are on track to create more than 20,000 American jobs.
Attend the next Golden Gate Global, EB-5 Seminar located in Fremont, CA, to understand how you can achieve your immigration goals faster.
RSVP to reserve your tickets.
Golden Gate Global is a leading EB-5 immigrant investment regional center based in San Francisco and is licensed by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to help facilitate EB-5 immigrant investment into high-economic-impact projects in multiple regions in the United States. www.3gfund.com
