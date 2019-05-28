Being a spectator of a crisis that is befalling other people, but one which you think are completely safe from, can put you in a pretty interesting mindset. You can either follow all the details of the crisis or you can just elect to completely ignore and instead devote your time to other ventures like playing on online casino in India. However, perceiving Brexit to be a crisis that isn’t going to affect other countries in any way whatsoever is a folly.
The relationship between the European Union and The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was always sketchy. A relationship that reached its conclusion in 2016, when the people of the UK formally voted to leave the EU. Since then what has followed has been nothing short of an international crisis that has been getting worse and worse with each passing month as the deadline for the official exit approaches.
UK and EU were supposed to reach a deal as to how the island nation would depart from the EU and what would their relationship be like once they had separated. However, such a deal has still not been reached and the original deadline date has already come and gone.
The importance of getting a deal
If a deal isn’t reached before UK exits from EU then the consequences can be catastrophic for both parties as well as harm the entire global market which can end up hurting all the other countries on the planet.
The UK might end up in a worse position than they were during either of the World Wars as food and medicine shortages are expected to occur in a ‘No-Deal’ scenario and the less said about what is going to happen to immigration the better.
Why hasn’t there been a deal yet?
Theresa May became the prime minister because the people saw her as someone who can reach the best possible deal for Brexit. A task she has utterly failed to do until now.
The biggest reason that there hasn’t been a deal is because of the massive split in the British Parliament about what sort of exit they actually want. Some MPs want a ‘Hard Exit’ while others would prefer a ‘Soft Exit.’ The Prime Minister has been trying to reach a middle ground but that hasn’t materialized yet and all her proposals have been rejected. One of her proposals was rejected so hard by the parliament that it became the biggest historic defeat for any bill ever introduced in the parliament by a prime minister.
What Now?
Theresa May managed to convince the EU leaders to delay the deadline for a deal till 12th April but everything seems to indicate that it still won’t be enough. Now she’s trying to get them to push the deadline back further till June 30, something the EU is against because of the oncoming European Parliamentary Elections.
As such other major political figures in the UK have started to take independent action to force the prime minister's hand in making a proper decision.
The Second referendum?
Somewhat amusingly, Brexit is quite reversible before it officially takes place. This would simply solve all the problems both the EU and UK have been facing because of Brexit. For a lot of people, this would be the best case scenario.
All it would take to reverse the Brexit is a second public referendum, which many experts believe will have a very different outcome than the one its predecessor did.
However, Theresa May has made it absolutely clear that she has no plans of ever holding a second referendum and neither is she going to overturn the result of the first one, something which she legally has the right to do.
While many are angry at her for not overturning Brexit herself, it should also be considered that the first referendum to leave the EU was a public one where millions of people made their will known, which is not something that any democratic government should ignore.
This, unfortunately, means that a second public referendum on whether UK should remain the EU or not is extremely unlikely at this point and a ‘No-Deal’ Scenario seems to be the only possible option of both parties.
A referendum on the exit deal
However, there might still be hope. In a letter by 80 Labor Party MPs, they are stating that they would give their support to the prime minister to reach an exit deal only if the final deal was approved by a public referendum before it became official.
The letter states,” "Theresa May has been clear that the legally binding part of the Brexit deal, the Withdrawal Agreement, cannot be renegotiated.
"This means that the only concessions Labour could obtain will be non-binding assurances about the future relationship.
Any future Tory prime minister could simply rip up these 'guarantees' after Theresa May leaves office, and it is the stated aim of the vast majority of Tory MPs to do precisely this.
"The only way to guarantee jobs, rights, and protections - and Labour's reputation with its membership and the electorate - is to support a confirmatory public vote on any option which is agreed by Parliament, which will put additional pressure on the Government to hold the early general election the country needs."
While definitely something of a nuclear option, at this point this seems like the only way the UK government will ever be able to avoid the ‘no-deal’ doomsday scenario.
