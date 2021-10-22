Cryptocurrency is the digital currency that is trending in this world. It is an internet currency that has fantastic features, and it offers a lot of benefits to the users. Cryptocurrency is free from the control of the government, which makes it the best choice for the people who want freedom. More and more people from all over the world are investing in cryptocurrencies and knowing the ways to convert bitcoin into cash.
You need to know that there are thousands of cryptocurrencies available from which you can choose the one you like. In this article, we will discuss the top 10 cryptocurrencies which offer unique benefits to users. You can get a good return if you invest in these digital currencies.
- Bitcoin
Bitcoin is the very first and most popular cryptocurrency. Bitcoin is ruling the cryptocurrency market by having the most significant market capitalization. Satoshi Nakamoto is the inventor of bitcoin who launched bitcoin in the year 2008. This cryptocurrency is on blockchain technology which is an advanced technology. All the transactions of bitcoin take place on the peer-to-peer network. You will be glad to know that the market capitalization of bitcoin is 1.3 million dollars in today's time.
- Ethereum
Bitcoin is the second-largest cryptocurrency in this world by market capitalization. With the introduction of this currency in the market, it didn't get much attention from people. But now, this cryptocurrency has gained humongous popularity, and people admire this digital currency a lot for its discrete nature. This digital currency became available in 2015, and it is the first cryptocurrency that allows people to make smart contracts. According to the statistics, the market capitalization of Ethereum is 375 billion dollars.
- Litecoin
If you know about the cryptocurrency world, then you might have heard about Litecoin. It is a fantastic cryptocurrency. You should know that the name of Litecoin comes from bitcoin, but they both are very much different from each other. This cryptocurrency allows you to make global transactions at any time and from any place. Furthermore, it is free from the rules and regulations of the government, which makes it great crypto.
- Cardano
Cardano is also a well-known cryptocurrency, and you can get a lot of benefits by investing in this crypto. However, you need to know that the main reason behind the success of this digital currency is its blockchain technology which was made by writing 90 different kinds of topics. Therefore, it is a reliable cryptocurrency to invest your money in.
- Bitcoin cash
Due to some disputes among the developers and miners of bitcoin, it launched its fork in the market known as bitcoin cash. It got available in the market in 2017 but didn't get much attention. However, you should know that the most fantastic feature of bitcoin cash is that its block size can increase up to 8MB, which is way higher than the block of bitcoins.
- Monero
Monero is an excellent cryptocurrency that is famous because it is untraceable. Therefore, this digital currency is entirely secure to invest your hard-earned money. Furthermore, the current market capitalization of monero is 2.8 million dollars which makes it a reliable digital currency.
- Tether
It is a disciplined cryptocurrency that is mainly known for its stability. You will be glad to know that this digital currency can fasten its market value to the other cryptocurrency prices. It led to a decrease in the volatility of digital currencies. It is a digital currency that is not in control of the government, and all its activities take place on blockchain technology.
- Stellar
Do you know what stellar is? Well, stellar is the digital currency which is majorly known as XLM. A lot of business institutions make use of this digital currency for performing all the transactions. The digital currency connects the business with the financial institution that helps in the instant processing of the transactions without any hassle.
- Binance coins
It is also known as BNB. It is the digital currency whose popularity is rising day by day. People who use binance bitcoin exchange also use binance coin for trading and making transactions. Binance coin is a promising cryptocurrency in which you can invest your money.
- Polkadot
The polka dot is a significant digital currency, and people appreciate it for its proof of stake feature. The main objective of the polkadot is to maintain a good and smooth connection between the permission blockchain and the permissionless blockchain. Thus, it has the feature of both the systems together. This digital currency is different from Ethereum because it has its blockchain.
