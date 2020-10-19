Countries around the world are beginning to ease restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. Just last month, the ministry of civil aviation listed 14 countries to which Indians are allowed to fly.
Locally, there is still a lot of restrictions in most of the country. This is understandable considering the severity of the pandemic. However, if you are fed up with the lockdowns and feel ready to venture away from home, you are in luck.
Multiple states have lifted all COVID-19 regulations and are letting visitors in. Here are five of the best places you can visit today to unwind and snap those selfies for the gram.
1. Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand is one of the most attractive places to visit, especially now when being away from people is safer. The northern state of India is a famous Hindu pilgrimage destination and a center for major yoga studies.
There is so much you can do in Uttarakhand, aside from seeing the Himalayas. You could visit the Jim Corbett National Park or sail the clear waters of Nainital hill settlement. If you feel a little frisky, you could even take a cable car and enjoy the beautiful nature from a bird's eye view.
2. Goa
The state of Goa is welcoming travelers, but you will be disappointed that you may not go on a night gambling spree at its top casinos yet. Instead, you can play casino games and gamble online on LeoVegas India. You get an almost similar experience but without the risk of COVID-19.
Goa has not opened up fully yet, but there is a lot you can enjoy when you visit the beach state. The beaches are open in all their glory, and its historical places are open to visitors.
If you are a foodie, you will be glad to know that food traders are already on the streets serving their affordable traditional delicacies.
3. Pondicherry
The Pondicherry territory is welcoming visitors, but they have to take a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test and return negative. The beaches within the territory are open after the lockdown, and most services have been restored.
Visit the city and enjoy great deals on scuba diving, take pictures at the Auroville, and eat traditional delicacies at its many cafes.
The Paradise beach remains Pondicherry's top attraction, so when you decide to visit, be sure to spend quality time there.
4. Gujarat
Gujarat state is open for business and is back to welcoming visitors. Note, however, that all visitors must undergo a thermal screening. You will be allowed in should you not show any symptoms of COVID-19.
The state of Gujarat has so much to offer. It is famous for its elaborate traditional clothing and affordable fabrics. Most people visit the state to experience the natural landscapes and to taste their traditional foods.
Are you planning on visiting Gujarat? Set aside a budget for the irresistible colorful handicrafts and cultural memorabilia.
5. Himachal Pradesh
If you have ever considered hiding out in the Himalayas for a while, this may be the perfect time to do it. The state of Himachal Pradesh is welcoming visitors to experience its mountain towns and resorts' scenic beauty.
On the list of the must-visit destinations are Kulu ranges, Manali valley, and Chamba.
Himachal Pradesh is also a top spiritual tourism destination with many arts, old temples, and historical sites to see.
Conclusion
While most states have opened up for visitors, remember the coronavirus pandemic is still with us. It would be best if you did not travel unless it is essential.
If you have to, be sure to maintain safety guidelines issued by the government and local authorities. As a rule of thumb, maintain social distance, wash your hands regularly, and wear a mask at all times.
