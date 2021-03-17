2020 was a crazy year, crazy enough to push many people towards lighting up a cigarette. Knowing the health risks and dangers associated with tobacco, it's time to find your cravings elsewhere.
Hemp, a form of Sativa cannabis, is a drug-free, healthier choice for tobacco and your ticket to a smoke-free lifestyle.
What Is Hemp?
Hemp is a form of the cannabis plant used for industrial purposes, such as paper, fabrics, ropes, and clothes. The plant is packed full of health benefits such as plant fats and cannabinoids, which may benefit your health.
Over time, cannabis would be grown worldwide under two primary names, Sativa and Indica.
Indica was grown for its psychoactive effects, or ability to get you high, while Sativa was produced for the fibrous material and health benefits
Full Range?
Many hemp products are labeled as CBD products. When purchasing CBD online or in your local store, you can rest assured this is hemp CBD with un-noticeable amounts of THC.
In states where recreational marijuana use is legalized, all purchases are made within a dispensary, which is required to check your ID and age. When purchasing CBD products from places such as these, you should check your product for labels such as full-range CBD or full-spectrum Hemp.
While hemp CBD will have less than 0.3% THC, full-range CBD informs you that these extractions are from a marijuana plant, and while CBD may be the primary focus, THC levels may be present.
Why Hemp Cigarettes?
If the goal is to quit smoking, you may ask yourself, why would you switch to another form of tobacco.
Addiction to smoking can be looked at in 3 main categories: chemical dependency, physical triggers, and social interactions.
Chemical dependency refers to your body's physical and emotional connection with a drug. Nicotine is a highly addictive substance that affects the mind through the release of dopamine.
Chemical dependency can be challenging to overcome. Not only is your body going through various mood swings, but you may experience physical conditions such as fluctuating body temperature, increased heart rate, and much more.
Physical addiction or triggers are the feelings of holding a cigarette, lighting it, smoking. These cravings can become hard to overlook, especially when a cigarette is available. This includes the times you set aside to smoke as norms, such as with your morning coffee or on your commute to work.
Social interactions are the friends or social interactions that may encourage you to smoke, such as lunch or smoke breaks at work.
Hemp cigarettes give you a method to relieve social and physical addictions while cutting back or completely removing the chemical dependency.
If the complete loss of nicotine appears to be too much at the time, consider utilizing nicotine patches, which will allow a slow release of nicotine over time to give you relief while allowing you to reduce the amount of nicotine used over time.
Choose The Best
While the cultivation and manufacturing of hemp products are highly governed and restricted, cannabis is a plant. This means growing conditions, harvest methods, and curing care can lead to a superior or inferior product.
Purchasing from a quality distributor ensures you receive the best product on the market.
Plain Jane
When looking for mild smoke with minimal odor, Plain Jane may choose hemp cigarettes for you.
These white filter rice paper cigarettes come in a pack of 20 and are rolled to look and feel like a tobacco cigarette. You can expect CBD to be delivered throughout your body within 3 - 5 minutes.
With tobacco creating such a stench, rest assured Plain Jane's light aroma will help reduce that irritating smell and encourage the return of taste and smell.
These cigarettes are packed with a range of cannabis strains grown in Oregon, offering a range of flavor and aromas. Each hemp cigarette is packed with up to 8% CBD. At $12.99 per pack of 20, you can expect a light, easy-to-manage flavor and aroma.
Oklahoma Smokes
A company focused on direct replacements for cigarette use, Oklahoma Smokes has created a high-end hemp cigarette that looks and feels like tobacco.
When craving a cigarette, what's better than grabbing a pack that was the same size as your cigarettes, holding a smoke that has the same feel and design as tobacco, and allowing it to all come together, but with better flavor, smell, and a reduction in health risks.
Oklahoma takes their hemp smoke one step further by packing them with CBD, or cannabidiol.
Expect to grab a white rolled paper with a brown filter at $15.99 per pack of 20.
Cloud N9NE CBD Pre Roll
With a focus on a mass of CBD, Cloud N9NE CBD Pre Rolls are a single packed, cone rolled hemp cigarette with a paper filter.
At 22% CBD and less than 0.3% CBD, these pre-rolls can be found in a wide range of flavors from fruity to savory.
These flavorful treats can be found in half gram or full gram singles. The half gram pre rolls can be found for $5.99 each, or a full gram will cost you $12.99.
Willie's Reserve Pre Rolls
When looking for a small pre roll focused to help marijuana users pull away from THC, Willie's Reserve has created high end products for you.
From Nashville to your couch, Willie has packed 5 pre rolls into a beautifully designed metal tin that fits easily in your pocket.
These pre rolls are found in a wide range of strains from sativa to indica to meet any smokers needs.
At $23.98 per tin of 5, you can
Wild Hemp Hempettes
When looking for a decent smoke on a budget, Wild Hemp Hempettes offer a fancy look with a quality pack.
With its white paper, you may think this is just another cigarette till you reach for it's bright greet filter and golden stripe.
At $12.99 per 20, these reasonably priced smokes are sure to settle your cravings.
Wild Hemp has created a range of flavored hemp cigarettes such as fruit flavors and "sweet" Hemp. If Hemp's flavor or aroma is bothersome to you or a loved one, Wild Hemp may be your solution to reliving your smoking desire.
What's Your Desire
With such a range of products on the market, you may wonder which is best for you. Each product is designed to meet a specific craving.
True hemp cigarettes are designed to look and feel like tobacco cigarettes to relieve your cravings as you pull away from nicotine. For smokers pulling away from menthol, light flavors such as Plain Jane may be your go-to.
Companies focused on keeping the prices low may bring the idea of hemp cigarettes to your pocket. With fruity flavors and more relaxed smoke, Wild Hemp has created a flavorful product for any occasion.
Many smokers want to keep a confident feel as they switch to Hemp, cigarettes. Oklahoma Smokes has kept the full flavor and spirit of smoking packed with CBD. These hemp cigarettes remain an excellent resource for smokers trying to make a change.
Smoking hemp cigarettes can help more than just smokers trying to stop, and they can be an excellent resource for CBD intake. Cloud N9NE has created a range of flavorful products packed with large doses of CBD. Smoking and vaping are the quickest forms of CBD delivery, as the cannabinoid is delivered to the center of your body and able to absorb into the lungs' walls.
For marijuana smokers attempting to pull away from THC, or smokers willing to spend the extra for excellent packaging, Willie's Reserve has created a product to fit your needs.
Summary
It's time to pull away from tobacco use, and while quitting cold turkey can become a painful experience, hemp cigarettes can add a bit of relief as you relieve your cravings more healthily.
Withdrawals from smoking can last 2 to 4 weeks, but the cravings or want to smoke could always return. Having hemp cigarettes ready can ensure you don't buy another pack.
By furthering your knowledge of Hemp and CBD's potentials, you can make conscious life choices to lead a healthier lifestyle.
Don't let nicotine hold you down.
