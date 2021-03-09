Biryani is not just a regular food but a feast for Indians as they get lost in its rich and delicious taste making it a must-have cuisine for any special occasion. Hyderabad is famous for different varieties of biryani as there are so many methods and ingredients being incorporated into its preparation. The unique taste of Hyderabadi Biryani makes it an absolute favorite of every food lover; however, it is not everyone’s cup of tea to make a perfect Hyderabadi biryani as a lot of practice is required to bring the authentic taste of Hyderabadi biryani into the plate. So if you are tired of searching “Hyderabadi Biryani near me”, it’s not a bad option to try preparing it yourself. While preparing the Hyderabadi biryani, firstly the rice is boiled and then layered with meat, fried onions, stew, etc. It has both the yellow and white rice being assembled with meat, onions, and korma gravy. Here are the top 5 secrets for preparing a delicious Hyderabadi biryani.
1. Quality of Rice
The quality of rice plays a very important part in the preparation of perfect Hyderabadi biryani. Basmati or fine long-grained fully cooked rice is a good choice while brown or small-grained rice cannot be used for biryani as biryani rice absorbs a lot of water so it adequately soaks in all the spices and aroma while getting boiled.
2. The ratio of meat and rice
The meat and rice should always be in a balanced amount. The golden ratio is to have it in one to one ratio. If you are cooking 1 kg rice then there should be 1 kg meat in it. If you are specifically preparing it for meat lovers or placing the biryani order online, then you can keep the meat and rice proportion 3 by 2.
3. Soaking and cooking time
It is good to soak the rice before boiling it as it puffs up the rice completely. Basmati rice requires at least 20 minutes of soaking time while sella rice needs to be soaked for at least 45 minutes before boiling them. The cooking time is as important as the soaking time. In a perfect Hyderabadi biryani, every rice grain can be seen separately as it is not at all sticky. The rice should not be boiled for more than 10 minutes and it is important to keep checking them in between by mashing a grain of boiled rice in between a thumb and a finger.
4. Salt
Salt is one of the most important ingredients while preparing Hyderabadi biryani. If there will be less salt in Biryani, then it will completely lack flavor, and if it will be more then it will become difficult to consume it. To know whether the salt is fine as per the amount of biryani, taste the water while boiling the rice, it should have a soupy salt level. Also, add it in the marination of meat, making gravy, and frying potatoes as per the taste but don't overdo it.
5. Wide and thick bottomed pan
For a perfectly cooked biryani, always use a wide and thick bottomed pot for Biryani. You can place an order for chicken biryani near me delivery which is cooked in a thick bottomed earthen pot over a charcoal fire. If you want to re-heat, then always heat it on a medium to low flame to maintain its essence and aroma.
There are some good restaurants in NCR region that serve best biryani in Gurgaon and Delhi. You can try them to see how good they are.
(guest post)
