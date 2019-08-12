Top 5 Best DSLR Camera Under 50000 Rupees in India – A DSLR camera is one of the most favorite cameras for photography. It is reasonable for sure. This type of camera has high specifications that produce much better results than using conventional ones. But undeniably, many series of DSLR camera sometimes make you feel confused about which one to choose.
There should be some considerations when you want to choose the best camera. Despite the quality and specifications, you may think about the price. Well, if you can get a qualified camera at a cheaper price, that’s good for sure. In India, there are at least 5 DSLR cameras under 50000 Rupee highly recommended for you. What are they?
Nikon D5600 with 18-55mm VR Kit
The first recommendation comes from Nikon. It is the series of D5600 that have some incredible features. The first feature is advanced sensor of APS-C CMOS with 24.2 MP. It is to produce pictures with high resolutions suitable for large prints and allows image cropping without loss of quality. Second, the camera also has advanced sensitivity range with ISO 100-25600. If you want to avoid grain in the pictures mainly in low light, this feature is very helpful.
For the video, the resolution is also FULL HD with full manual control and frame rates to select. This way, the precision is greater as well as it helps you produce higher-quality videos. Meanwhile, the image processor is enhanced with 4 with 39 autofocus points. Sure, there are still many other features you should not miss out. To enjoy all of them, the price is affordable. It is around Rs 36,999.00.
Canon EOS 800D 24.2MP Digital SLR Camera
The main features of this series have been mentioned in its complete name anyway. They are the presence of 242 MP Digital SLR Camera and STL Lens. Meanwhile, in the package, a 16-GB memory case is available along with the carry case.
For the ISO, Canon EOS 800D has 100-25600 sensitivity range. It is critical for obtaining grain-free pictures particularly when the pictures are taken in low light. For the processor, it features DIGIC 7 with 45 Autofocus Points.
There is Full HD video resolution with fully manual control. The frame rates are selectable also for big-quality video work. Lastly, the connectivity is including WI-Fi, Bluetooth Built-in, and NFC. How much will you spend for this series? It is right around Rs 50,000.
Canon EOS 200D II 24.1 MP Digital SLR Camera
The next product is still from Canon. It is Canon EOS 200D II with 24.1 MP DSLR Camera plus EF-S 18-55 mm lens. The color is black. In general, the features provided in this camera are almost similar to the other two products mentioned above. But sure, there are still some slight differences. For example, it features the DIGIC 8 Processor and APS-C Approx. 24.1 MP CMOS as the sensor.
It is possible to produce great movies from this camera. Thanks to 4K Movie and 4K time-lapse movie that make the video produced clearer and more qualified. In the package, you can also enjoy a memory card of 16 GB and a stylish camera bag. How is about the price? It is offered at Rs 48,060.00.
Canon EOS 200D 24.2 MP Digital SLR Camera
Right above Canon EOS 200D II 24.1 camera, there is the series of EOS 200D with a resolution of 24.2 MP. The product features 18-55 mm f4 with STM Lens. To produce the resolution, the camera features the sensor of APS-C CMOS. Although the resolution is higher than its predecessor, it still uses a processor of DIGIC 7 with 9 autofocus points.
For the video resolution, it is video Full HD with full manual control and selectable frame rates. Sure, there are connectivity types like WiFi, NFC, and Bluetooth Built-in also. A little more expensive than the 24.1 series, the product is priced at Rs 52,000.00.
Canon 750 D Digital SLR
Another 24.2 MP series comes from Canon 750D. In a package, there are some items including memory card and carry bag. The features offered in this series are not so much different from those features given in other more expensive camera series. For example, you can enjoy advanced image sensor (CMOS) and image processor (DIGIC 6).
It also has the TFT color liquid crystal monitor and 7 levels of manual brightness adjustment. To improve the performance, Canon 750D 24.2 MP Digital SLR provides ISO sensitivity of Auto ISO 100 – 6400. Interestingly, to buy the product, you only need to spend around Rs 47,990.00.
