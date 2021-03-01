Last year has been a bumpy ride for businesses and customers alike due to the pandemic outbreak. COVID-19 has changed our lives completely, from the way we spend our money to the things we purchase.
In response to the lockdown restrictions across nations, the previous year saw a drastic rise in new online businesses opening up. Companies have started selling their goods and services online to stay afloat and generate considerable revenue.
Now that businesses have adapted this “new normal” positively, it’s time to work on it and gain more digital customers. Here are the trends you must be aware of to grow your online business in 2021.
1. Optimize Social Media Shopping
If you are an old player, you might have already realized and even harnessed the power of social media. However, many merchants merely have a social media account and use it to post updates, etc.
But what if we say that you can earn good revenue by selling your products and services on social media itself? Think of your Facebook or Instagram handles as another shopping portal, where people can actually purchase.
In fact, many businesses like a whole bunch of clothing lines or custom-made jewelry are solely based on social media shopping. The idea is to sell your products where your consumers are visiting every day. Because having only an eCommerce portal like Shopify, WooCommerce, etc., is not enough in the face of high market competition in 2021.
2. Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Although AI is nothing new and has been dominating industries for quite some time now, it can remain so in the upcoming years. Some of the reasons why you must adopt artificial intelligence include -
a) Gain a competitive advantage.
b) Higher customer engagement rates.
c) Allows you to expand to new businesses.
d) Suppers would offer more advanced AI-driven goods and services.
e) Increases digital revenue.
3. Voice Search
Voice search, one of the popular Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies, has been here since the appearance of Siri in 2011. The voice searching trend grew when people started integrating Alexa and Google Home into their living spaces.
Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, said that 20% of the search queries on Google are made via voice. So, it becomes evident for modern-day businesses to optimize their eCommerce portal for voice search.
They must also consider creating more humanized and conversational content that’s said and written in a natural style and language. In this way, you can reach new audiences, since Google shows different search results for voice-searched keywords.
4. Let Press Releases be a Good Part of Your Digital Marketing Journey
Press releases must not be underestimated as they contribute to a large part of your revenue. These days, businesses can integrate press releases with their digital marketing strategies to get higher returns from their eCommerce portals. Because press releases help reach larger or more targeted audiences and, most importantly, enable you to build brand awareness.
Try contacting a professional press release distribution service provider to send your story to the right journalists, reporters, blogs, influencers, and so on.
5. Video Marketing and Webinars
We all have been hooked to video streaming platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, etc., lately and even love watching them on Instagram, Facebook, and others. Similarly, we have been attending webinars on several subjects during the lockdown, either to upgrade our skills or to learn new abilities.
Needless to say that the rising trend of video marketing is becoming powerful, and people prefer watching short videos over reading long posts or articles. Businesses must explore this area now more than ever and start by promoting videos on their social media channels.
It may include educational stuff, brand awareness message videos, or video advertisements. Also, try conducting live video streams or webinars to have a more face-to-face interaction with your consumers.
Conclusion
While you explore the digitized methods of operating your business and selling your products, don’t entirely give up on the traditional ones. For example, you can use press releases to share your ideas and products on various social media channels and blogs. Hire one of the best press release distribution services to get the influencers and journalists to read and publish your story.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.