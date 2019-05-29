The England and Wales Cricket Board is eyeing on two big tournaments this summer, both of them being crucial for the English team. One is the Ashes to be held in August-September, and the other is the Cricket World Cup 2019. While England has had a taste of victories, they can only cherish their moments of being at the top of the world cup points table in a few of the past editions of the tournament. That's why they are relying on their key players for this tournament, without whom they shall never get their hands on the World Cup.
Joe Root
Joe Root is the chief behind England's aggressive start in the matches. He is the one who gives his partner at the other end the liberty to play freely. He has been in a nice rhythm in the past few matches and that is an advantage for the English team. With Joe Root in the batting line-up, the top order remains stable which makes it easier for the middle order to go hard on the bowlers. Therefore, he can play an important role in England's journey to the top of the World Cup points table 2019.
Liam Plunkett
Although Liam Plunkett started way too early, at the age of 19 and performing like a gem against teams like India and Pakistan, he was dropped soon after. Now that he is back after a resurrection, the English team would need his experience that he has gained through these years. That's the reason behind him staying back when the youngsters were being pushed into the team.
His role as a batsman in the lower order would also help England in the times of crisis and he is a good bowler to handle the new ball and the death overs. Therefore, he cannot be ignored when England is eyeing the World Cup.
Jos Butler
A brilliant player for England, Jos Butler would be England's savior when it comes to chasing huge targets. His ability to bat against the best bowlers will surely help the English team to clinch the World Cup while his wicket keeping skills shall also be instrumental. He isn't as good as MSD, but a good keeper can make the game turn into the favour of his team.
He is the man who helped England chase an over 200 run total after being in trouble at 114/8. Also, he has scored the fastest century for England recently which is a clear indication of his form. Therefore, England will need him in each of the games if the want to be at the top of the World Cup points table, which will be a remarkable step towards the World Cup victory.
Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes is the best all-rounder in the present era of the English cricket. His efficient strategy based bowling in the death overs has won many matches for England and so has his batting in the death overs. He hits hard when needed and has been an important part of the team since long now.
He has been on fire against Pakistan and in his last match, he scored an unbeaten 71 runs with an exceptional performance with the ball as well. Therefore, if the English team wants to be at the top of the world cup points table 2019, it cannot afford to leave out Ben Stokes. He shall be instrumental in England's journey through the 2019 world cup.
Eoin Morgan
The captain of the English team for the world cup, Morgan would have the responsibility of using his key players efficiently. He has also performed nicely against Pakistan in both T20 and ODI formats, which is a great indication that he is well prepared for the World Cup.
Along with the likes of Jason Roy, he shall be the one going through various checks after each match. He shall be at the centre of every activity regarding England's journey through the world cup 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.