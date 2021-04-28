Sites licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) are some of the safest for punters in the UK and worldwide. Operators with a UKGC license are also accepted everywhere, including in India. If you play at UKGC casinos, you’ve probably come across GamStop. It is a self-exclusion program designed to help players looking to break from online gambling. GamStop is a product of the UKGC and all UK-licensed sites are obliged to participate in the scheme. However, you can find casinos not on GamStop, considering the UKGC is one of many credible gambling regulators.
Blocked players can enjoy games provided by operators in Curacao, Malta, Alderney and other regions, which is a huge relief as many players follow NonStopCasino.org to cancel GamStop and don't have any other choices. Once a player is registered on GamStop, they won’t be able to play games offered by UK casinos until the self-exclusion term expires. The shortest term is six months but players can choose one or five years. However, GamStop only applies to casinos licensed by the UKGC. Players determined to continue exploring real money games have access to a litany of options from reputable independent operators.
Popular GamStop Alternatives
You can be on GamStop and still manage to play real money casino games. If you are determined to take a break from gambling, it is vital to research GamStop alternatives. Fortunately, there are many other self-exclusion programs available when looking to block all online gambling material. Here are three top GamStop alternatives for Indian players:
Gamblock
Gamblock is one of the best GamStop alternatives and has been helping players to cope with the adverse effects of gambling since 2000. It is an app that blocks access to gambling sites and uses sophisticated algorithms to analyze a website for gambling material. The software instantly blocks all gambling-related material and doesn’t need constant updating like most alternatives.
Once installed, players cannot remove Gamblock for the entire self-exclusion term. It is available as a single-license and multiple-license for personal users, so you can install it across your handheld and desktop devices. Over the years, governments, businesses and other organizations have relied on Gamblock to ensure company computers aren't used for gambling.
Gamban
This is another reputable and competent GamStop alternative available for players in India. Gamban was released back in 2015 and comes as a software-based self-exclusion tool players can install across desktop and mobile devices. Gamban is compatible with Android, iOS, Blackberry, Windows, and Mac.
Once installed, the software will block access to all casino websites and mobile gambling apps. It was designed by experts in self-exclusion software, with years of first-hand experience. The developers have also it has received many awards over the past years, including:
- 2018 Gamble Aware – The Most Effective Self-Exclusion Software
- 2018 EGR B2B Award – Software Rising Star Awards
- 2019 GCGR (Gambling Compliance Global Regulatory) Award – Provider of the Year
Gamban effectively blocks access to gambling material for the entire term of self-exclusion, during which players won’t be able to uninstall the software. However, it isn't a standalone solution. In most cases, Gamban works efficiently when used together with GamStop self-exclusion. The software also keeps tabs on emerging gambling sites and has a framework for reporting accessible sites.
Net Nanny
Net Nanny is a popular solution when looking to block access to different online contents, including gambling sites. It is also one of the oldest solutions for players looking for GamStop alternatives. Launched in 1993, Net Nanny became known as a parental control solution designed to protect children from accessing potentially harmful online content.
However, it wasn’t until the early 2000s that it evolved to integrate comprehensive algorithms for controlling access to other online activity. The developers have maintained the focus, which prioritizes parental control. It is popularly used to block access to online gambling sites, pornography sites, adult content and other potentially harmful sites.
Because of its role, Net Nanny has an elaborate set of features, including instant alerts/notification, location tracking, screen time management, internet filter, social media protection, family feed and many more. You can use it to boost online security by blocking gambling advertisements, scam/blacklisted sites and mobile casinos.
The app is available for all devices, including Android and iOS smartphones, tablets, iPads, Windows, and Mac. Net Nanny also runs smoothly across Chromebooks, social media, video streaming sites and gaming consoles. This effectively blocks gambling advertisements across all devices.
Conclusion
Most GamStop alternatives are apps that block gambling websites and content. However, none is a standalone solution. They work best as complementary solutions and some cost a fee. Some casinos offer standard self-exclusion schemes, such as cool-off periods, time-out, maximum loss and more. It is also vital to seek professional help if you find it difficult to refrain from gambling.
Subscribing to GamStop and installing apps on your phone are basic steps needing commitment and determination to stay away from betting sites. Otherwise, there are many ways around existing self-exclusion programs.
(guest article)
