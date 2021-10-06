Progressive leaders, yes, they are the ones who dabble into new ventures and unearth new potentials that contribute in reforming the dynamics of the world. In today’s day and age, new progressive leaders use a very transparent approach for business decisions, thus setting examples to follow. They have years of experience and have mastered multiple aspects of the business. They eventually become the leaders that take organisations to the next level, boost productivity and enhance revenues.
Such progressive CEOs positively change more than just their company and its executives and in fact, make a much larger impact. Progressive owners have no qualms in evaluating qualities within them and accepting that a few need to be changed and developed. Their approach is more futuristic and long-term rather than one that simply addresses only current issues. Take for instance Sanjiv Bajaj, a prime example that needs no introduction, who led his company to the number two position after having to take on multiple roles when he kick-started his career. This exposure to multiple departments led to exemplary skill development which is needed in every progressive leader. Here is a list of list of successful entrepreneurs and progressive leaders that have played a transformational role in and beyond their organisation:
Sanjiv Bajaj
Business Info- Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv
A revered and popular name in the financial services space, Sanjiv Bajaj, spearheads Bajaj Finserv. Under his guidance, Bajaj Finance stood out from the rest of its competitors, and eventually, his exemplary leadership led Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to become the second most money-making insurance company in India. Before heading Bajaj Finserv, Sanjiv Bajaj gained immense exposure across multiple roles in finance, legal, and international business at Bajaj Auto.
This new progressive leader leverages the power of digitisation to facilitate business growth and improve customer experience. A few of Sanjiv Bajaj’s accolades include ‘Banker of the Year’ by Financial Express and ‘Business Leader of the Year' by Economic Times, amongst others. A philanthropist at heart, Sanjiv Bajaj is a famous personalities in finance in India and he is responsible for the contribution of over Rs. 200 crore and healthcare access for the underprivileged during the pandemic.
Saurabh Kaushik
Business Info - India’s leading business Coach
A humanitarian and one of India’s top business coaches, Saurabh Kaushik is known for helping celebrity businessmen and industry leaders, to nurture their businesses and help it grow via his personalised one-on-one business training. This progressive owner uses his patented coaching technology that combines contemporary coaching with professional consulting and connects the latest comprehension of human performance to deliver impeccable results. Over the past decade, his services have benefitted more than 500 leaders, associations, and multiple entrepreneurs across the country. With an unmatched understanding of the entire business ecosystem, Kaushik has successfully turned around businesses and delivered huge business growth.
Ratan Tata
Business Info – Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group
A transformational and progressive leader, Ratan Tata, during his two decades reign, established the Tata Group as a global brand. His able leadership benefitted many beyond his company and impacted people beyond his organisation. He received the coveted Padma Bhushan (2010) and Padma Vibhushan (2008) for his remarkable industry and trade involvement. Ratan Tata’s progressiveness was evident in his business decisions and ‘the people’s car’, Tata Nano, is a testament to that.
This visionary made some prominent global acquisitions during his leadership such as Daewoo Motors, Land Rover, and Jaguar. On the humanitarian front, he personally visited the families of 80 Taj employees who were adversely impacted during the 26/11 attacks. An outstanding decision-maker, Rata Tata displays integrity and believes in lifelong learning. He is an inspiration to people in many ways.
Mukesh Ambani
Business Information - Chairman, Managing Director, and main shareholder of Reliance Industries Ltd
A role model for many entrepreneurs, Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries is a progressive leader in the truest sense. He is known to never miss an opportunity and the latest announcement of the largest foreign investment in Reliance Jio by Japan’s Softbank and Reliance Industries, refining and petrochemical business by Saudi giant Aramco, are testaments to that fact. He always sets examples for young entrepreneurs about how to capitalise on opportunities by taking a few risks.
His thorough plan to deleverage business is an embodiment of his visionary leadership. The business of Reliance Industries is spread across multiple sectors such as telecom, refining, petrochemical, retail, oil, and gas. Apart from Reliance, Mukesh Ambani also owns the IPL Mumbai Indians 20-20 cricket team.
