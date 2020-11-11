SUVs are one of the most stylish cars and have garnered huge respect from the Indian customers because of the speed, luxury, and comfort that it offers. These are the best choices for families having 4 to 5 members and are perfect for long drives or hill station holidays. So if you are looking forward to make an investment on a new SUV, you must be thinking which SUV you should buy. In this article, the top five cars of 2020 have been listed along with the features and variants. This guide will help you to shortlist your choices and make the best decision.
- Mahindra XUV500-
Mahindra Cars have tasted instant success with the launch of Mahindra XUV500 and all credit goes to power packed features and the bold exterior. It offers 2.2 diesel engine on offer with 6 speed manual and torque converter gearbox. Besides this, it offers an excellent mileage of 15.1 Kmpl. Some of the stunning features of this model are ESP, ABS with EBD, airbags, hill start assist, and so much more! It offers 7 variants to choose from and top class features like 6-way adjustable driver seat, cruise control and sunroof, etc.
- Kia Seltos-
This SUV was introduced in the market in 2019 and has a lot of resemblance to Kia Cerato. However, it has a different exterior body with wider space, higher seating, and extra utility. Kia Seltos has a chunky style and is designed like a ‘flooring roof’. This model is mainly known for its sensibility and space. The price range starts from Rs9.89 Lakh to Rs17. 34 Lakh.
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one of the best SUVs for Indian roads. It offers a smooth ride and the price ranges between Rs7.3 Lakh to Rs11.15 lakh. It has superior features making it one of the preferred choices among Indian drivers. Dual functioning LED DRLs, projector headlamps, leather steering wheel, smart entry system, wide cabin space are some of the characteristic features of this SUV. You can get them in different color variants.
- Hyundai Venue-
This SUV comes with an excellent price tag. The bold exterior and the sporty appeal of this car is what make it so attractive. Some of the best features of Hyundai Venue are Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, wireless charging, central locking, Parking Assist, Keyless Entry, ABS with EBD, and others. The price range starts from Rs6.75 Lakh to Rs11.65 lakh. The price of the highest variant of Hyundai- i.e. Hyundai Venue SX plus Sport DCT comes with a price tag of Rs11.65 Lakh.
- Tata Harrier-
It offers a diesel engine and has a mileage of 17.0 kmpl. This SUV has 5 seating facilities so it can be one of the best choices for small families. Some of the specialties of Tata Harrier include- power steering, panoramic sunroof, driver airbag, front fog lights, alloy wheels, automatic climate control, passenger airbag, anti-lock braking system and so much more. It has 50L full tank capacity with 5 color choices.
These are the top SUVs that you can find in the market. Compare the price, features, and specifications of all to pick your favorite car!
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.