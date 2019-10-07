For some, hunting is a way of life while, for others, it represents a great opportunity to spend more time outdoors, learning everything about surviving in the wild. No matter the reason, the hunting season will be over soon so you’d better plan your trip to make sure you get the most of it. Here are some useful tips for beginners and pros alike to enjoy a productive hunting game, no matter where they are.
Prepare your weapons
The first thing you have to do is make sure all your hunting weapons are in order, whether we’re talking about crossbows, rifles or bows. Make sure they are thoroughly cleaned and in top shape, without any blunt tips. The sight should also be properly aligned to have a clean and clear shot at your game.
If you’re new in the field or haven’t practiced shooting in a while, it would be best to buy a target for your crossbow. There are plenty of affordable products on the market that can even be placed indoors and help you improve your shooting skills.
Unlike regular paper targets, targets specifically designed for crossbows are made of strong and durable materials that will keep the arrows inside, without damaging the walls, trees or any other things surrounding you. Some feature specific color schemes to help you get a good aiming background and increase your chances to hit the bullseye.
Prepare your tags and licenses
Understand local regulations and respect the hunting season in your area to prevent any fines. You will also need a valid hunting pass and tags for the animals you are legally allowed to hunt and kill.
It goes without saying that you should have all your documents, including a valid ID on you whenever you’re going on a hunting trip to prevent any unwanted accidents or hunting outside the season. All in all, you should respect the game and never kill more animals or birds than you are allowed.
Pack the right gear
Hunting season is a lot of fun if you do it right. It’s the perfect opportunity to bond with your friends or family members and come home with a cool trophy. However, you should always make sure you’re carrying the right gear on and with you.
We are talking about a coat, a hat, a warm sweater, insulating pants, and a comfortable pair of hunting boots. Gloves and a balaclava are also mandatory if you’re planning a hunting trip in the wintertime. Keep in mind that the weather is unpredictable most of the times, so you need to be prepared for the worst.
Waterproof gear is also a must if you’re hunting in the rainy or cold season. Make sure to have an adequate raincoat and a pair of insulating boots that will keep your feet cool and dry throughout the day to prevent hypothermia.
Use a hunting dog
Hunting dogs can be extremely helpful when you’re looking for pheasants or any other birds. This animal will not only help you find more birds but can also track them down after they are shot.
There are various breeds you can choose but the most efficient are Labradors and Beagles. Both are natural hunters and have a strong smell that will allow them to track down pheasants faster. Besides, bringing your dog along means spending quality time with your pawed friend outdoors, promoting a more active lifestyle.
Just make sure you are both wearing camouflage clothing to blend in with the environment and not scare the game before you have a clear shot at it.
