Technological advancements in manufacturing have definitely made improvements in how industries conduct themselves in various fields. Most manufacturers are trying to survive and compete in the markets, busy trying to acquire new technology that gives them the edge over the competition.
Accessible automation
New technology is making automation possible, even to smaller manufacturers. This is coupled with human workers to improve efficiency while optimizing workflow in the factories. This will include the use of robots (technology such as AGV’s, actuators, and more) that will be doing some of the work that may be hazardous to humans but improves workflow.
Internet connectivity
Manufacturers prefer options that allow the monitoring of all the operations in the factories. This gives insight into all the activities which help in decision making when trying to improve the output of the factory. This is possible because of improvements in internet connectivity all around.
Enterprise resource planning
ERP systems are being used by manufacturers to automate different points of production in one complex system. The systems have become even more affordable, hence small businesses can now include it in their working. This will allow operations to make adjustments and improvements where needed.
Universal connectivity
This is the idea of innovative technology where most companies have physical branches in different places. This is called waypoint technology, where the main leadership can ensure connectivity, between branches and monitor performances, to which ranks can be assigned and branches become more effective and efficient than their competitors.
Industrial Revolution 4.0
This word means the fourth industrial revolution, the movement toward developing smart factories.
There is increased interest in the latest manufacturing trends such as:
Robotics
Advanced computing
Cloud-based systems and technologies
Computer-savvy workforce
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
More companies now have access to data, and tools that collect a lot of information during the manufacturing process. AI can then be employed in the main computer systems to determine trends, make logical conclusions, and adjust to improve efficiency. This gives the management more time in the marketing department as the AI sorts out the production process. AI is used in improving these sectors of manufacturing:
Supply chain visibility
Asset tracking
Inventory management
Forecasting accuracy
Transport cost reduction
Warehouse cost reduction
Predictive maintenance
This is used in predicting issues before they arise, preventing downtime during abrupt repairs periods. This predictive AI is used in cutting down maintenance costs, as it will always monitor the state of machines and determine when it's best to have checkups and also full-scale repairs. This improves on the longevity of the machines, where during the old times, they waited till the machines broke down to have repairs done.
Supply chain technology
Most manufacturers have opted for the high mix and low volume production, to which they let the customer pick what they want and deliver instantly. This cuts down on costs and research when trying to figure out what is appealing to every customer. There is also an improvement in tracking technology where the manufacturers can monitor the movement of goods from the warehouses to the customers without disruptions.
Mobile manipulators
These are just moving robots, which can now handle several tasks compared to the old type of robots that are built to handle specific tasks. This improves the state of automation during manufacturing and can work together with the human workforce, taking turns in the production stages.
Additive manufacturing
This is the process of building custom products for customers. With technology such as 3D printing improving continuously, CAD software can be used to modify existing models to enhance the customer's preferences. This eliminates the testing stages as companies can also build all the test models and figure out which best works with the customers.
Collaborative (Cobots) Robots
The collaboration of both automation and robots has made it a problem as most of the human workforce can be replaced by robots that only run on electricity. Being a negative impact, the robot has to work together with human workers more cohesively and safely. The robots detect which tasks aren't being handled at the moment by humans, and take over for the work. This improves the efficiency of the workplace.
Workforce attraction, retention, and training
Most companies now prefer skilled labor that can work together with robots. This means the workers have to undergo constant training to improve the concentration of their physically and mentally demanding jobs. Workers hence streamline production processes taking turns in tandem with the robots to cut down on costs.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.