Venture capital is shaping up to be one of the most prominent industries in the 21st-century. It is not difficult to see why this is the case. The 1990s and early 2000s gave us the rise of the technology industry and the dawn of Silicon Valley. This saw what can only be described as the most robust wealth creation in the history of mankind — billion-dollar companies are sprouting seemingly out of nowhere because of the optimism and entrepreneurial drive of their founders and engineers.
Other than the entrepreneurs, we also have the venture capitalist behind these companies to thank. This is because the technology district in the San Francisco Bay area had such a high turnaround for companies that knew founders cannot afford to wait around to save money to start their endeavors. The ultimate fix for the slack of funding would be for them to give up some of their equity to those capital firms in exchange for the capital that they need to start their operations and grow their business right away.
This period of Time saw some venture capital shine more than others I am – here are some of the most prominent venture capital firms with high profile investors.
Greylock Partners
The first venture capital firm with a high profile investor worth noting as Greylock partners. One of the partners of the firm is none other than Reid Hoffman. You may recognize him as one of the principal founders of PayPal, and one of the men behind one of the most popular job search and professional networking applications in the world — LinkedIn.
He played a huge role in getting Greylock partners to the level that it is today because he sees more than just the return on investment behind every company that they decide to back. Because of his experience in creating these massive technology companies himself, he knows what it takes to guide the founder is that he backs them so that they will be able to replicate the same success that he had.
Sequoia Capital
Sequoia Capital is not only Silicon Valley’s most recognizable Venture capital firm, but it is actually a venture capital firm that has multiple prominent figures that are legends in the venture capital space.
The firm has seen many of their investments turn into some of the most powerful and most successful companies in the world, companies such as Apple and Oracle. Some of the more prominent figures in Sequoia are Michael Moritz and Douglas Leone.
Softbank Vision Fund
The Softbank vision fund is perhaps a very unorthodox choice for this list, but since we were talking about high-profile investors that are in the venture-capital space – it would almost be a sin not to mention Masayoshi Son. The Softbank vision fund has the most audacity out of any venture capital firm in the world. It can afford to do so because it isn’t set up the same way other venture capital funds are — it has the benefit of being a C-corporation with private investments meaning they have the luxury of having virtually guaranteed capital lockdown.
Masayoshi Son Is a very high-profile investor indeed because he was one of the only investors willing to invest in Jack Ma in the early days of Alibaba. Even though Jack Ma did not demonstrate that he knew what he was doing with his business, Mr. Son gave him a chance to achieve great results.
These were some of the most iconic venture capital funds in the world with some very high-profile investors. The venture-capital game is ever-evolving with players such as M13 venture firm entering the mix. There will be a lot of new additions to this lofty list in the future.
