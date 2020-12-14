India is quickly establishing itself as one of the greatest nations in the world. It is home to several different prosperous business industries, all of which are growing exponentially. The country doesn’t look like it will be losing this momentum anytime soon, either. So, today let’s take a look at some of the fastest-growing industries in India. Read on to find out what they are.
Advanced Engineering & Manufacturing
The ‘Made in India’ campaign is currently underway in the country. This campaign has been hugely successful, bringing about a big change in India and the way things are run. Now, the Indian government is focused on investment and innovation in the engineering and manufacturing sectors. They are also determined to protect their intellectual property, plus build the greatest in-class manufacturing infrastructure in the world. What’s more, India has become one of the biggest automotive manufacturers across the globe by focusing their efforts on developing green technology. As such, the engineering and manufacturing sectors are burgeoning at the moment.
Digital Innovation Sector
There are currently over 500 million internet users in India, meaning it has the second-largest population of internet-literate individuals in the world. However, only 19% of Indians had access to the internet a couple of years ago, which pushed the government to develop the ‘Digital India’ campaign. This initiative means that loads of capital has been poured into the digital innovation sector, creating countless job opportunities. It also means technology has been able to advance their other industries, like healthcare and banking. As a result, this business sector has seen significant growth in the past few years.
Online Gambling Industry
Now that 500 million people in India use the internet, this has paved the way for the online gambling industry. More gamers are demanding access to online casinos, so they can play the slot machines or wager money on the outcome of sports games. To prevent the rise of clandestine gambling, the Indian government has begun to legalise some types of online gambling. For example, offshore operators like Comeon India have been allowed to offer Indian customers their services. As the popularity of iGaming continues to grow worldwide, the online gambling industry in India has grown from strength to strength.
The Energy Industry
India has the second-largest population in the world, being home to more than 1.35 billion residents. This means the country has an incredibly high demand for electricity. As such, the energy industry has been propelled forward. Though the country mainly relies on natural gas, crude oil and coal, the government is trying to focus more on renewable energy. By 2022, they want to add 175 GW of capacity to its renewable energy sector. As the climate crisis has increased demand for green energy, this has helped to propel India’s energy industry even further forward.
These are some of the fastest-growing industries in India currently. As the country continues to invest and innovate, we’re excited to see where else it will go.
(guest article)
