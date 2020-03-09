India is quickly becoming a global powerhouse in terms of small- to medium-sized businesses. Not only has this trend opened up a plethora of possibilities for individuals from all walks of life, but the presence of the Internet signifies that even startup operations have the ability to reach what can only be called a truly international audience. Still, cyber security is a very real issue in this day and age. One of the latest advancements involves what is known as cloud-based security. How do these systems function and what benefits can they offer your budding enterprise?
All About Redundancy
One of the main principles behind any cloud-based system is that it is located within the "ether" of the digital domain. In other words, there are no physical servers to break down nor hard drives which can become corrupted. This is a massive benefit, as your information will not suddenly be lost in the event of a physical system failure.
This also enables cloud networks to be highly redundant. As information tends to be stored across multiple "hubs", an issue with one will not impact the functionality of another. Businesses no longer need to keep vital information (such as the personal details of a customer or credit card data) within in-house servers. Not only will clients remain safer than in the past, but such an approach can actually be much cheaper when compared to traditional security systems.
Flexible and Adaptable when the Need Arises
Another reason why cloud-based security systems are some of the fastest growing technology trends in 2020 and beyond involves the fact that they are scalable. In other words, they can be upgraded or downgraded as may be needed. Why is this important?
We need to remember that hackers and similar entities are always trying to keep one step ahead of the authorities. This can be extremely dangerous for businesses which store their information with the use of outdated methods. Perhaps the most well-known example can be seen in the 2016 data breach associated with Indian banks. It is estimated that more than 3.2 million debit cards were hacked as a result. This is one of the reasons why many organisations are now migrating into the cloud community.
Let's assume for a moment that a virus is detected within a cloud-based system. As opposed to being forced to update the entire software package, a simple patch can be put in place; helping to secure any sensitive information. In the same respect, the security protocols themselves can be changed in accordance with emerging threats.
You will also be pleased to learn that small businesses throughout India can leverage these very same advantages. Cloud-based security systems are cost-effective solutions which will provide you with a much-needed technological edge. We should still stress that not all providers have been created equally. This is why it is always important to perform a fair amount of research. You will then be able to make an informed choice based around the needs of your organisation.
