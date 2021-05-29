While we would hesitate to say that claiming TDIU is a great thing, mostly because it means that your life has changed to the point where you are no longer able to work, we know that there are some veterans that will see theTDIU benefits and wish to experience them. We hope this information on what they are helps you out.
What is TDIU?
Total Disability on Individual Unemployability is a benefit for veterans who are unable to work permanently due to their injuries. While it isn't the easiest type of benefit to apply for, most of those that find that the injuries they received in the service have resulted in them not being able to work will be able to receive some sort of benefit from the program.
What Are The Benefits?
The main benefit is that those that are injured due to incidents from their time in service will be allowed to claim disability allowance if they are unable to work. This means that they will receive a steady flow of income which can help to sustain their day-to-day life.
Your injuries do not have to be 100% related to your service either. The TDIU can be pro-rated based upon the contribution that your service-related injury had to your overall ability to work. A lawyer may be able to negotiate the amount that you receive up a little bit.
Somewhat surprisingly, these benefits are rather generous too. Not just in terms of the amount of cash that you are given, but how easy it is to apply. With other types of disability allowance, you are often going to be asked to jump through hoops in order to qualify for the allowance. Not here. You just have to prove that you have a disability rating of 60% which is, roughy, equivalent to the disability that you received due to your service having a 60% impact on your ability to work.
Even if you do not meet that minimum 60% rating, you will be pleased to know that the TDIU staff have methods in place that may still be able to determine whether you can qualify for TDIU. Sure, it is going to be a lot more difficult. However, it is still going to be a whole lot better than applying for your normal type of disability allowance.
You may still be allowed to work when you claim TDIU too. However, the work should just be basic employment i.e. you are still below the poverty line, even when you are working. This is defined as 'marginal employment'.
Final Word
If you have a service-related injury, either mental or physical, that is having a serious impact on your ability to gain gainful employment, then it is likely that you are going to be qualifying for the TDIU. Thankfully, it should be an easy type of benefit to apply for, and there are plenty of opportunities to bring a lawyer in to increase your chances of being approved for the benefit.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.