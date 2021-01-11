For good reasons, people are becoming health-conscious. That's precisely why there are so many types of protein powders in the market today from various brands. It is crucial to pick the right one! Protein comes in various forms. Basically, we are trying to tell you that there are different types of proteins. Variety is the SPICE of life, my friend!
But, this variety means some will find it hectic to know which ones to go for. This piece will shed light on the best types of protein.
Let's get started!
What Are The Best Types of Protein?
Casein Protein
This kind of protein is present in milk, but it has a slower digestion and absorption rate. When casein gets in touch with gastric acid, it reduces the emptying rate, thus slowing down the absorption of amino acids into the blood. It leads to exposure of the muscle cells to amino acids over time. Hence it reduces how muscle protein is broken down.
Whey Protein
Whey comes from dairy, and many of the bodybuilders and weight loss aspirants include it in their diet. If you are not aware of this - whey is the liquid that trickles from curds when the cheese-making process is on. It contains many proteins and has lactose, a kind of sugar that some people cannot tolerate.
Even though whey protein concentrate has some lactose, the isolated variant has a minuscule amount of lactose, and that is because the right amount of lactose is lost when the processing is done. Whey is known for swift digestion and has amino acids that are good for muscle bulk. Athletes interested in recovering from strenuous exercises and increasing the strength of their muscles will find whey muscle very useful.
Egg Protein
Eggs have always been the traditional source of top-notch protein. Compared with other whole foods, eggs rank the highest, especially when it comes to protein digestibility. Eggs are also good when you feel like feeling fuller and cutting on your appetite.
But you should know that egg protein powders have been sourced from egg whites instead of whole eggs. So, even though this protein's quality remains excellent, you may not experience as much fullness as you expect. That's because the yolks containing fat are no longer there, so you may not feel full or satiated.
Just as with other products from animals, eggs are known for being a complete source of protein. It implies that they give you all the nine amino acids that your body cannot produce on its own (these are called the essential amino acids). Also, when it comes to the presence of leucine, only whey has more than egg protein. Leucine is very good for the promotion of muscle health.
Pea Protein
This type of protein powder is massively loved by vegans, vegetarians, or those with an allergy to eggs or dairy products. Pea protein powder is sourced from yellow split pea, which is a legume that has not just fibers but also has all the essential amino acids except one.
Hemp Protein
Here is another protein powder that is sourced from plants, and this is gaining a lot of popularity of late. Hemp contains useful omega-3 fatty acids and several essential amino acids. But hemp protein cannot be said to be complete, and that is because of the very low levels of amino acids leucine and lysine.
Concluding Thoughts
Protein powders are made from various sources, and they can be quite helpful in building muscle mass, optimizing body functions, and assisting you in meeting your body's protein needs. But proteins are different, and they differ; this piece has outlined the ones considered to be the best forms of protein powders and their distinguishing features.
So, go ahead and get your share of protein. But, please remember to take a balanced diet.
(guest article)
