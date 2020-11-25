Many individuals, including those without any involvement in the hospitality business, understand that caviar refers to fish eggs. While this is partially right, it is not fully true. Caviar isn't just any eggs from fish. Following is every bit of the information you need about the caviar and the different types of caviar and how these types plays a different role in the market altogether.
Types of Caviar
Almas the first type of caviar, Beluga, Osciètre the second type of caviar, and Sévruga the third and the last type of caviar, there are the various forms of caviar. They are different in scale, color, and taste. These variations play a role in deciding how much each caviar will worth in the market, as well as the availability of each form. Sturgeon caviar has been eaten by individuals for hundreds of years.
Fish eggs were harvested and eaten from other fish species starting in the 1800s, but none attained the status of true caviar. Of the 27 species of sturgeon, almost all can be harvested for their larvae, but the caviar world has long been dominated by beluga, sevruga, and osetra.
Beluga Caviar
The most sought after caviar is created by the beluga sturgeon, a massive, prehistoric fish that can reach 15-feet-long and weigh almost 3,000 pounds. It is native to the Caspian Sea, which borders Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan. The caviar is creamy, with no fishy taste at all, and varies from pearl grey to incredibly dark in color, earning it the black caviar moniker.
Kaluga Caviar
The Kaluga is a huge, freshwater sturgeon whose caviar is said to fit Beluga caviar's taste closely. Kaluga eggs are soft and have a buttery taste that is lightly salted.
Caviar Osetra
This caviar comes from the eggs of three Caspian Sea sturgeon types: sevruga, sterlet, and Siberian sturgeon. The eggs are small and grey, and with a distinct, buttery taste, one of the most in-demand caviar types.
Sevruga Caviar
This caviar comes from the eggs of three Caspian Sea sturgeon types: sevruga, sterlet, and Siberian sturgeon. The eggs are small and grey, and with a distinct, buttery taste, one of the most in-demand caviar types.
American Caviar
The United States was a leading producer of caviar in the nineteenth century. It has had a revival and American caviar has become popular once again. Fish such as lake sturgeon, wild Atlantic sturgeon, and white sturgeon are derived from it.
Where Does the Best Caviar Come From?
Home to the Beluga, Osetra, and Sevruga sturgeons, the finest quality caviar comes from the countries around the Caspian Sea. Russia and Iran have dominated the caviar industry for decades, making the world's highest quality, and most in-demand, caviar. More recently, China has become a major caviar exporter. Around 45% of all caviar exported to the U.S. came from China in 2017. Caviar for sale is also available in the various countries.
How To Enjoy Caviar
Caviar is such an exquisite and unique treat that when served, the star should be on the table. Many people would spoon a dollop of caviar and eat it as a cracker spread, while others tend to just enjoy it on their own, taking a tiny spoonful at a time that helps their tongue to melt the flavors. Try your caviar with Blini for a genuine Russian experience! Blini is a typical Russian pancake or crepe developed from buckwheat flour that is very thin. Spread the blini with a spoonful of caviar and enjoy it.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.