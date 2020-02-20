A well-paid job doesn’t always call for a high-end degree and training programmer; in fact, you’d be surprised to know how many people have achieved success using just their common sense, hard work and perseverance. More and more people now shift to the blue-collar job segment, which involves manual and physical labour. These jobs are in demand and offer relief from the saturated white-collar industry. Here is a list of jobs you can apply for without a college degree:
Salesperson
People in sales job roles are employed to arrange the products in an organized manner, greet customers with a smile, and ensure sales. The products in concern could be clothes, electronic items, beauty supplies or cars; they could be part of the sales team in grocery stores, shopping malls or showrooms. Organization and a friendly personality are two important qualities in a sales job. One earns an additional variable along with the salary in most sales jobs.
Data Entry
Data entry job professionals work with data processing programmes to enter and store information into a database platform or transcribe phone conversations and recordings. You only need a high-school degree to be eligible for data entry jobs, knowledge of data processing software and Microsoft Excel. More important qualities for data entry jobs include detail orientation, independence, teamwork, adherence to deadlines and organization.
Caterers
A caterer doesn’t need a college degree, for they work with their minds. They are responsible for the preparation of food and arranging the delivery for their clients. Such events could include weddings, wedding receptions, birthday parties, corporate get-togethers or cocktail parties. Caterers ensure that all the food, drinks, decorations and lighting are perfect. Being among the quickest-growing industries, catering professionals can earn anything between Rs. 5000 and Rs. 50,000 per client. Additionally, they can meet new people at every event, increasing their network and relationships.
Bartenders
The next time you order a drink at the club, you must thank the bartender. Bartenders take beverage orders, serve non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, checks legal identification of clients, collect payments, handle cash registers, maintain liquor (ensuring it is not abused), clean bars and maintain bar supplies. They work in bars, hotels, clubs and food service institutions. You should be assertive, confident, optimistic, dominant and persuasive – and can annually earn Rs.207, 746. This is a lucrative blue-collar job option.
Warehouse Packers
Warehouse packers weigh, wrap and prepare packages for transport from warehouses to the destinations. You don’t require a college degree for this job but physical capability, stamina and strength to handle heavy boxes, packages and items. As a packer, you will work with a packing organization for goods that are transported between different cities. This is an extremely in-demand job in these days of the e-commerce boom. Amazon, Flipkart, Lenskart, D-Mart and others need warehouse packers all the time.
Real estate agents
The common job description of real estate agents involves arranging the sale or renting of property such as homes, offices, and land for their clients. They update themselves with the local market activity and news and provide industry news to their customers. Real estate agents ensure that each is listing is sold and arranges for the legal paperwork, newsletters, flyers and other advertorial or promotional documents as required. Moreover, they coordinate their clients’ meetings, showings and appointments with potential buyers for a successful sale. You should be market-savvy, have negotiating capabilities and marketing skills.
Cab Drivers
Believe it or not, cab drivers make good money. All that is expected from them is that they ensure the safety and well-being of their customers. Due to the rise of pick-up cab services, like Uber and Ola, drivers can either transport spontaneous passengers or those booked in advance. Cab drivers must have a valid driving license, excellent driving skills, interpersonal and communication skills, geographical knowledge, time management abilities, approachable personality and ability to make passengers feel at ease.
