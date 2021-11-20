For men, in particular, there can be a range of benefits for taking men’s supplements. In fact, the older men get, the more beneficial they can be.
While the common stereotype for men’s supplements is that it is reserved for men who are bulking in the gym, men in all different stages of life can benefit from supplements. It really just comes down to the ingredients that are inside of them and the goal of taking them.
In fact, the best supplements for men vary based on the specific individual. This is because a man in their twenties who is still growing will need different types and levels of vitamins and minerals compared to a man in their fifties who is trying to prevent injury while still optimizing their health.
So how do you know what supplements you should be taking? Well, first and foremost, a chat with your doctor or nutritionist is in order. This is because they will be able to give you a personalized recommendation of what supplements will enhance your journey towards achieving your health and wellness goals.
But to give you insight into what types of ingredients are found in supplements and what their benefits are, we’ve rounded up a few of the most common ones for you to familiarize yourself with.
1. Vitamin D
This vitamin is notoriously challenging to get enough of naturally. Our body best absorbs it through sunlight and a range of foods like salmon, tuna, mushrooms and dairy products. This ingredient is commonly used in supplements that are designed to strengthen bones and muscles. While young men can benefit from taking vitamin D supplements, it is normally the men who are 50 years or older who truly benefit—as studies show this age group only gets around half of the recommended intake naturally. As a result, their teeth will be stronger, their bones at less risk of arthritis and have muscles that better support their body.
2. Vitamin B12
This is another common ingredient in many supplements for men. Vitamin B12 is able to produce our body’s DNA and is linked to enhancing our cognitive wellbeing. So while younger men who are still developing likely do not need an extra boost of B12 in their supplements, older men can really benefit to help support the offset of getting brain complications like dementia. Also, men of all ages who are vegan or vegetarian will likely be low on vitamin B12 from their diet, so should consider taking supplements with this ingredient in it.
3. Vitamin C
You can never have too much vitamin C and we recommend stocking up on it through supplements. This is because your immune system will be able to get extra strength to keep you healthy with the support of vitamin C, as well as enhance your tissue repairs and cell growth. While you can get the recommended amount of vitamin C from fruits and vegetables, men of all ages can benefit from taking supplements that have this ingredient in them as well.
4. Protein
This is one of the most common nutrients that people associate supplements with. When used as an ingredient in supplements, protein in the form of whey is able to stimulate muscle growth and help the body feel strong. While you want to be careful of not fueling your body with too much protein supplement, men of all ages can benefit from this ingredient—regardless of whether they are gym rats. This ingredient is most commonly supplemented through a protein powder shake, but the ingredient can be found in ingestible supplements as well.
5. Calcium
This nutrient is key for helping your body absorb the right amount of vitamin D and plays a direct role in promoting bone health, along with heart health as well. While you can get your recommended amount of calcium from dairy and leafy green foods, it is often a common ingredient found amongst supplements designed for men in various stages of their life.
6. Magnesium
Another nutrient that is especially important for men’s nervous system and muscle strength is magnesium. In fact, it is one of the most necessary minerals in the body and is a direct trigger for various reactions that need to take place in your body to remain functional and healthy. Found in foods like spinach or grains, magnesium should be consumed within reason—as too much can cause digestive issues. So be mindful when taking supplements that use magnesium as an ingredient.
These six ingredients are commonly found in the best men’s supplements and can enhance your overall wellbeing as a result.
