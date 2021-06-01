We all love to see photos of adorable little dogs. We also love to see our favorite celebs hanging out with their pets. It humanizes them, allowing us to connect with these people we admire, as we admire their cute animals.
Here’s the who’s with who when it comes to celebrities and their small dogs.
The French Bulldog
French bulldogs are among the most sought-after small dogs. While they can be prone to health issues, they are just too cute to pass up. Of course, we want them to be in a safe and comfortable home. Celebrities with French bulldogs include:
- Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Reese Witherspoon
- Jonah Hill
- Hugh Jackman
- Lady Gaga
Chihuahuas
These little guys are so sweet and so tiny! They are the perfect companions for owners who allow their pets to own them, essentially. They need a lot of attention. When they get that attention, they are loving and appreciative. So, which celebs have chihuahuas?
- Paris Hilton
- Britney Spears
- Demi Moore
- Madonna
- Ashton Kutcher
- George Lopez
Pomeranians
Pomeranians are so fluffy and so sweet. When they are puppies, they look like little teddy bears. They are mini versions of dogs bred for the arctic. Their name comes from Pomerania, an area of northeast Europe that is part of Poland and Germany. These are the celebs with Pomeranians:
- Gwyn Stefani
- Nicole Richie
- Sharon Osborne
- David Hasselhoff
- Hillary Duff
- LeAnn Rimes
Yorkies
The Yorkshire terrier is an adorable teacup pup. They are so wonderfully affectionate and sweet. Plus, they make excellent lap dogs. They are especially great companions if you spend the time to train them properly. Plus, they are great with kids. These celebrities are lucky to call them friends:
- Steven Tyler
- Naomi Watts
- Missy Elliot
- Tom Brady
- Natalie Portman
- Molly Sims
Shih Tzu
We cannot make this list without naming the wonderful Shih-Tzu. These dogs were initially bred in Japan for the royals as companions. So, they are genuinely made for your lap. They are great for families of all sizes. And who can resist that underbite? These celebs sure can't:
- Geri Halliwell
- Katherine Heigl
- Bill Gates
- Jon Stewart
- Dalai Lama
- Mariah Carey
Mini Labradoodle
Mini Labradoodles are some of the cutest dogs out there. As a mix between poodles and labrador retrievers, they are super personable and intelligent. If you want a dog that looks like a stuffed animal, you want a mini labradoodle. These celebrities sure wanted to snag one of these precious little guys:
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Lady Gaga
- Blake Lively
- Nicole Kidman
You may wish to have a small breed dog now, too, huh?
If you already have a small dog, you know how to make significant decisions for your life. Having an adorable partner-in-crime makes anybody’s day brighter. They will love you and continue to love you their whole lives.
Celebrities are people we look up to. We especially love to see them love our furry friends. Plus, they make for great photo opportunities and an overall enhanced life experience. It is no wonder so many celebrities love their small pet friends.
(guest article)
